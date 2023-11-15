NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth's 21 Day Practice Window Opened

Owen Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Pat Freiermuth as he is coming back from a hamstring injury.

 

This is Freiermuth’s second stint on the short term injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He re-aggravated the injury in practice and is finally looking to get back on the field. This has been a lost season for the promising young tight end as these hamstring injuries can linger. Freiermuth has only appeared in 4 games this NFL season and only has 8 receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers sit tied for second in the highly competitive AFC North with a record of 6-3. People can argue that the team does not deserve to have this record, but Head Coach Mike Tomlin has done a masterful job yet again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +475 to win the AFC North according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/3eW-jkZY0qK5iAtuuAcoHdQvBoI=/0x0:7714x5143/1200x800/filters:focal(3718x0:4952x1234)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/72864777/1699583387.0.jpg

The team has played without their top tight for most of the season, so this offense would instantly get better. Freiermuth has been a go-to target for Kenny Pickett last season, so maybe his presence on the field will only make this team better. He was a touchdown machine in his rookie season with Ben Roethlisberger, but only caught 2 touchdowns with Kenny Pickett last season. To get this offense to be somewhat average, then Pickett must look to Freiermuth in the redzone.

The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday without Deshaun Watson as he is now out for the season with a shoulder injury. That game is now a lot more winnable for the Steelers. Getting Freiermuth back this week will only help this offense and Kenny Pickett. Although it is not guaranteed, him getting back on the practice field is a step in the right direction.

