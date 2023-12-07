Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted Manchester City are still very much in the Premier League title race, saying it would be foolish to count the champions out following their defeat against Aston Villa.

Manchester City extended their winless run to four games in the Premier League on Wednesday (December 6), losing 1-0 to Aston Villa. The defeat saw them slip to fourth place in the Premier League rankings while Aston Villa climbed to third place. The reigning English and European champions are currently on 30 points after 15 matches. They are trailing leaders Arsenal by six points and second-placed Liverpool by four.

Klopp Refuses To Write Manchester City Off In The Premier League Race

At the press conference following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, Klopp was asked to comment on the Premier League race. The German said it would be foolish to overlook City and added that there were many contenders for the English top-flight title this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach said (via Liverpool ECHO):

“If they lose and somebody would write City off, that would be the biggest joke in the history of football. That really makes no sense.

“Arsenal is obviously fighting, had a similar experience as we had a few days before. You have to play the next game from the start again. It’s 0-0, not 4-3 already.”

He continued:

“Aston Villa is incredible. United is there. Don’t play yet maybe the exact football whoever wanted, I’m not sure, the media or whatever have some arguments, but they have points like crazy. They are around.

“Chelsea, I’m not sure if they are coming still. But you have to play them anyway, who cares where they are? We have to play them and they are incredibly strong, the league is incredibly strong. You need to be lucky to get through difficult moments, with injuries especially. So I have no clue where this will end up.”

What’s Next For Liverpool?

Liverpool have fared well in the Premier League this season. In 15 games, they have won 10 matches, drawn four, and lost only once. They have scored 34 goals and conceded a joint-least 14 (same as Arsenal). If they keep this up, they will have a great chance of returning to the podium for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Klopp’s men are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the English top flight (5 wins, 3 draws). The Merseysiders will look to extend that streak when they travel to Selhurst Park for their clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9).