“Sell The Team” Chants Rain As Detroit Pistons Lose 25th In A Row

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Detroit Pistons were only slight underdogs for Thursday’s game. After a string of tough matchups, they were set to play against one of the lowliest teams in the Western Conference on Thursday, and the Jazz were only 1.5 point favorites against a team that had lost an incredible 24 games in a row.

Pistons Fans Are Fed Up As Team Loses 25th In A Row

And despite Utah being shorthanded without their two leading scorers, the Pistons blew a golden opportunity to snap the unfortunate streak that is firmly planting them in the record books.

Detroit hasn’t won a game since October 29th. Their 25 losses in a row is now the third-longest streak in NBA history, and the second-longest of any single season streak. They are 3 defeats away from tying the all-time record of 28, and could make the most unfortunate history before we even hit the new year.

If the team hasn’t hit rock bottom already, they surely did during the 4th quarter of their loss to the Jazz. The team was down 11 with a minute left and the crowd began to realize that the streak was about to hit the nice round number of 25. In chants that were audible enough to dominate the broadcast airwaves, fans chanted “Sell The Team!” as the final 60 seconds were being played.

Detroit Is 4-49 In Last 53 Games

The frustrations are reaching a boiling point, and it is a futility that has dated back to last season. The Pistons are now 4-49 in their last 53 games dating back to last season, roughly an 8% clip since last March.

If the Pistons are unable to win a home game against a team without its two best players, then the next couple of games now look far less promising. The record-tying game would come against the mighty Boston Celtics on December 28th, but Detroit has two games to play before that. It will be a back-to-back set against the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, but will almost certainly be 5+ point favorites in each of the games against the Pistons.

Detroit actually had three players reach the 20 point mark against the Jazz, but no other player had more than 8.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
