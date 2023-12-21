NBA

Pistons Only Slight Underdogs As They Look To Snap 24-Game Losing Streak

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Detroit Pistons are looking to avoid history over their next few games. After coming up short in their game against the Hawks on Monday night, the team has now lost 24 games in a row, just four shy of the all-time record and two back of the second-longest losing streak in NBA history. But after playing a string of tough teams over the past week, it looks like they might finally have a chance at victory tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Pistons Only 1.5-Point Underdogs Against Jazz

During their losing streak, the Pistons have only been favored twice. They had a 3.5 point edge against the Trail Blazers for the second game of the skid, and oddsmakers thought they would take down the Wizards to end the winless drought at 13. So while Detroit isn’t a favorite for tonight’s game, the 1.5 point margin in favor of the Jazz is the lowest designation for the Pistons since December 6th when they were 1.5 point dogs to the Grizzlies.

While the team is most certainly due for a solid shooting night or an off-night from their opponents, the recent results haven’t been pretty. They were able to cover the 11.5-point spread in their last game against the Hawks, but they failed to cover in the previous six contests, with four of them being 10+ point spreads and two of those of the 15+ variety.

Cunningham’s Career High Could Be A Good Sign

Cade Cunningham did his best to get the weight off of the team’s back against Atlanta. The third-year player scored a career high 43 points against the Hawks, the first 40+ point game of his career. Granted, he played a full ten minutes more than his usual work load, logging 44 minutes in the contest, but the scoring prowess could be a good sign that the team is finally ready to break through if their “star” continues to perform at a high level.

The 24 straight losses puts them in a tie for the 4th longest streak in league history. Should they lose to the Jazz tonight and beat the Nets on Saturday, they’ll be the only team to ever have a losing streak snapped at 25. If they continue their losing ways through Christmas, then the Pistons will be looking at a game against the NBA’s best team in the Celtics in order to tie the all-time record.

