Sean Strickland faces the biggest fight of his life this weekend as he challenges Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Title. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Sean Strickland Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

Sean Strickland aims to become the UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking this weekend as he faces Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 293, Sean Strickland is priced as the +450 betting underdog to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. He is massively up against it against ‘The Last Stylebender’, but stranger things have happened in MMA and Strickland will be quietly confident of securing the win.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Sean Strickland’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Sean Strickland’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million.

The 32-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and has earned some highly lucrative purses throughout his UFC career. The California MMA sensation has won 27 professional fights, including seven UFC title fights. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest commercial draws and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Strickland has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to take his career to the next level in becoming UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking.

Since winning on his UFC debut back in March 2014, ‘Tarzan’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Strickland’s career earnings later in this article.

Strickland’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Sean Strickland Career Earnings

Ever since Sean Strickland signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first fight against Bubba McDaniel, ‘Tarzan’ was paid around $16,000. This is the standard purse for up-and-coming MMA fighters making their debut in the UFC.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Sean Strickland has earned $2,014,000 according to thesportsdaily.com. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones or Saturday’s opponent Israel Adesanya have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

Compare Strickland’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his clash last time out with Abusupiyan Magomedov, the California man earned a career-high pay-day of $321,000. This is also what Strickland earned two fights ago in January 2023 against Nassourdine Imavov. These are the two biggest purses of Sean Strickland’s MMA career.

Several other high caliber fights of Strickland’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given the fact that the 1991-born MMA star is a big name, it comes as no surprise to see that he has earned millions of dollars in his career.

For example, Strickland’s fight with Jared Cannonier earned Strickland a lucrative purse of $216,000. His fight with former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira also earned Strickland a tidy purse of around $216,000. He has also pocketed six-figure purses against the likes of Jack Hermansson, Urijah Hall and Brendan Allen.

More about Sean Strickland’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Sean Strickland UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Strickland vs Magomedov – UFC Fight Night $321,000 Strickland vs Imavov – UFC Fight Night $321,000 Strickland vs Cannonier – UFC Fight Night $216,000 Strickland vs Pereira – UFC 276 $144,000 Strickland vs Hermansson – UFC Fight Night $141,000 Strickland vs Hall – UFC Fight Night $131,000 Strickland vs Jotko – UFC Fight Night $99,000 Strickland vs Allen – UFC Fight Night $144,000 Strickland vs Marshman – UFC Fight Night $96,000 Strickland vs Taleb – UFC Fight Night $73,000

All career earnings info per thesportsdaily.com

Sean Strickland Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Sean Strickland has a net worth of $1 million and has earned upward of $2 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given the fact he is competing for UFC gold this coming weekend, various sponsors will be queuing up to get on board the ‘Tarzan’ hype-train going forward. As a UFC athlete, he is sponsored by Venom, but his other sponsors outside of the UFC organisation are unknown.

Strickland is said to have a few other endorsers who help pay for his training camps and who provide him with training equipment amongst other things when preparing for a fight. All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Sean Strickland’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Strickland’s next fight.

