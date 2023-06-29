Alex Pereira is a Brazilian MMA superstar, who has quickly became one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the past year. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the former UFC Middleweight Champion, ‘Poatan’. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Alex Pereira Net Worth Estimated At $2 Million

Alex Pereira embarks on another UFC main event this weekend as he bids to become a defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the first time Pereira won the belt last time out against Israel Adesanya, and will be hopeful of a successful first defense in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 this Saturday night.

Prior to the main event bout at UFC 287, Alex Pereira was priced as the betting underdog to win the fight outright with the best sports betting apps. Despite Pereira winning the first fight at UFC 281 via fifth round knockout, the sportsbooks favored ‘The Last Stylebender’ to become UFC Middleweight Champion for the second time, which he of course did.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Alex Pereira’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Alex Pereira’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $2 million.

The 35-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA after becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion last year. The Brazilian MMA sensation has won 7 professional fights which includes six knockouts in the UFC.

The Sports Daily now estimates his net worth to be at least $2 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Pereira has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to become a two-weight UFC champion after all but confirming a move up to light-heavyweight next.

In the aftermath of his defeat to Israel Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 287, Alex Pereira’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. However, his net worth will increase to at least $2.5 million, with the potential of surpassing $3m if he is to move up to light-heavyweight and become the champion at 205-pounds.

Over the last seven years, Pereira’s main source of income has been as a mixed martial artist. However, Pereira earned a salary as a professional kickboxer from 2012-2021. More about Pereira’s career earnings later in this article.

Pereira’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Alex Pereira has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and this will likely continue in the coming years as Pereira embarks on a move up to 205-pounds in the UFC.

Alex Pereira net worth figure according to thesportsdaily.com

Alex Pereira Career Earnings

Ever since Alex Pereira signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. It is unknown exactly how much ‘Poatan’ made in his first four UFC fights, but he has certainly made some lucrative purses in his last four fights in the UFC.

For his middleweight bout at UFC 261 in November 2021, Pereira made a total of $154,000 for his knockout win over Andreas Michailidis. For his next fight against Bruno Silva, the Brazilian MMA superstar earned somewhere in the region of $104,000.

In his fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira earned in excess of $244,000. The biggest purse of Pereira’s career of course came in his last fight when he lost to Israel Adesanya in their rematch for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 287. The 1987-born MMA star is said to have earned an estimated $1.2 million for his fight last April against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Just inside the octagon and in his career as a professional fighter, Alex Pereira has earned a total of $4,899,000 according to theufcnews.com. This of course includes his earnings prior to joining the UFC.

In kickboxing, he was a former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion, and was the first and only fighter to have held Glory titles in two weight classes simultaneously. This of course is a huge part of why ‘Poatan’ has earned just short of $5 million in his career so far.

As previously mentioned, Pereira’s biggest purse did indeed come in his second fight against Adesanya in April 2023. The fighting pride of Brazil was paid an estimated $1.2 million for the fight in total. His base salary for the bout was $542,000, with another $650,000+ in earnings due to endorsements, the pay-per-view and also gate revenue.

More about Alex Pereira’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Alex Pereira UFC Earnings (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Pereira vs Adesanya 2 – UFC 287 $1.2 million Pereira vs Adesanya – UFC 281 $682,000 Pereira vs Strickland – UFC 276 $244,000 Pereira vs Silva – UFC Fight Night $104,000 Pereira vs Michailidis – UFC 268 $154,000

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com and theufcnews.com

Alex Pereira Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Alex Pereira has a net worth of $2 million and has earned upward of $1 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Besides his earnings in the UFC, Pereira also earns a lucrative sum of money outside of the octagon too. He has various different sponsors who are on board the Brazilian hype-train, as well as the standard promotional benefits from UFC fight gear of course.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion has an NFT partnership with OWNIC. He is also endorsed by AthletiCBD, Roobet, Venum and Smilodox (source: essentiallysports.com).

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage in such a short period of time, Alex Pereira has a list of sponsors queuing up to get on board with him. It is unknown exactly how much his endorsement deals are worth, but it is certainly a lucrative sum of money.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Alex Pereira’s net worth.

