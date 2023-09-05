UFC

Sean Strickland MMA Record: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts 27-5 Resumé With 11 Emphatic Knockout Victories

Ahead of his maiden UFC Middleweight Title challenge against the great Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Sean Strickland. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, his UFC record and how many knockouts he has under his belt.

Sean Strickland MMA Record

Sean Strickland turned professional back in 2008 with a debut submission victory against Tyler Pottett in Laughlin, Nevada. Since then, Strickland has had another 31 professional MMA fights, winning all but five of them.

Thus far, Strickland’s career has been a stellar one in MMA to date. ‘Tarzan’ has some huge wins in recent time in the UFC over the likes of Urijah Hall, Jack Hermansson, Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov to name but a few.

There is no question that Sean Strickland deserves his shot at the UFC Middleweight Title this weekend, hoping to win UFC gold at the first time of asking. His career up to now has been a pretty good one, and he still has some potentially huge nights left before he hangs his gloves up.

As previously mentioned, Sean Strickland made his professional MMA debut over 15 years ago now. He was on a KOTC: Protege card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via second round submission. Strickland then had 12 more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

RELATED: Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Sean Strickland has literally fought everyone in the UFC. He has fought every single fighter in and around the middleweight division, as well as trying his luck up at light-heavyweight and down at welterweight in the past too. The California MMA superstar won his first UFC fight, defeating Bubba McDaniel at UFC 171, winning the fight via submission in Round 1 in Dallas, Texas.

After that debut victory in the UFC, Strickland won his next fight against Luke Barnatt, before losing for the first time in his career against Santiago Ponzinibbio on his welterweight debut in the UFC. ‘Tarzan’ then bounced back with three consecutive victories in the UFC, before losing for the second time in his career to a certain Kamaru Usman, who would of course go on to become UFC Welterweight Champion.

Just like before, Strickland bounced back after defeat, beating Court McGee in Norfolk, Virginia via unanimous decision in November 2017. Strickland then suffered the most damaging defeat of his career next, losing via emphatic spinning wheel kick KO to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in Round 1 of their welterweight bout in Brazil.

However, Strickland then went on a six fight winning streak, which included a return to 185-pounds too. He defeated the likes of Urijah Hall and Jack Hermansson during this period, throwing him name right back into the title picture at middleweight.

RELATED: Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is UFC Middleweight Contender Dating Anyone?

Then came two back-to-back defeats for Strickland to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier respectively. However, the 1991-born MMA star didn’t let that affect him, bouncing back in style with two wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Now, Sean Strickland has the opportunity at becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion at UFC 293 on Saturday night in his first ever UFC title fight. He is firmly up against it of course against the great Israel Adesanya, but stranger things have happened in MMA and he will be confident of pulling off the upset in Sydney, Australia this weekend.

That takes us up to now in the career of Sean Strickland. There is no doubt that ‘Tarzan’ is one of the best 185-pound fighters in the world and deserves his shot at the belt. Not only that, but he is always in entertaining fights and will fight any man put in front of him.

The list of names the 32-year-old has defeated is pretty emphatic. Urijah Hall, Jack Hermansson, Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov are just some of the stellar names Strickland has defeated in his stellat UFC career to date.

