Seahawks QBs This Sunday Could Be Drew Lock & Sean Mannion

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance for a serious boost in their playoff odds if they are able to come out with a victory this Sunday against the division rival 49ers. But San Francisco has been dominant lately and are heavily favored for the Week 14 matchup, and things could get even worse if Geno Smith is unable to go for Seattle.

Add The Seahawks To The List Of Teams With QB Issues

With Geno Smith questionable because of a groin injury, the #Seahawks elevated QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the #49ers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2023

In preparation for the NFC West showdown, Smith suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the team rested him on Friday, and when it came to his availability for Sunday, he said “we’ll see.”

Seattle made a move on Friday that doesn’t bode well for Smith’s situation. Because of his ‘questionable’ designation, the team elevated Sean Mannion from the practice squad, who would be the backup if Smith is unable to go. The starter would be Drew Lock.

Lock has made two appearances so far this year, both in relief. He completed 2 of 6 passes in each contest for a total of 66 yards while adding one interception. Mannion has made three starts during the entirety of his 8-year career, but hasn’t played a single snap since Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Seattle Has Plenty To Gain This Weekend

Whoever it is under center will have plenty of playoff weight on their shoulders. The Seahawks are 6-6 after losing 4 of their last 5 games, and are two back of the 7th and final wild card spot. Their playoff odds currently sit at 30%, but they have one of the larger potential swings of any team in the NFL this weekend. Should they lose to the 49ers as expected, Seattle’s odds will drop to 22%. But if they pull off an upset in San Francisco, then they’ll see that number boost all the way up to 59%.

Things won’t get any easier for the Seahawks the following week. Before their schedule eases up a bit through the final three weeks, they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, which could ultimately decide Seattle’s fate, depending on their results from the 49ers game.

Seattle is currently listed as a 13.5 point road underdog for this Sunday, a number that was sitting at 10.5 before the injury to Geno Smith.