NFL

Seahawks QBs This Sunday Could Be Drew Lock & Sean Mannion

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14154551790
rsz 14154551790

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance for a serious boost in their playoff odds if they are able to come out with a victory this Sunday against the division rival 49ers. But San Francisco has been dominant lately and are heavily favored for the Week 14 matchup, and things could get even worse if Geno Smith is unable to go for Seattle.

Add The Seahawks To The List Of Teams With QB Issues

In preparation for the NFC West showdown, Smith suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the team rested him on Friday, and when it came to his availability for Sunday, he said “we’ll see.”

Seattle made a move on Friday that doesn’t bode well for Smith’s situation. Because of his ‘questionable’ designation, the team elevated Sean Mannion from the practice squad, who would be the backup if Smith is unable to go. The starter would be Drew Lock.

Lock has made two appearances so far this year, both in relief. He completed 2 of 6 passes in each contest for a total of 66 yards while adding one interception. Mannion has made three starts during the entirety of his 8-year career, but hasn’t played a single snap since Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Seattle Has Plenty To Gain This Weekend

Whoever it is under center will have plenty of playoff weight on their shoulders. The Seahawks are 6-6 after losing 4 of their last 5 games, and are two back of the 7th and final wild card spot. Their playoff odds currently sit at 30%, but they have one of the larger potential swings of any team in the NFL this weekend. Should they lose to the 49ers as expected, Seattle’s odds will drop to 22%. But if they pull off an upset in San Francisco, then they’ll see that number boost all the way up to 59%.

Things won’t get any easier for the Seahawks the following week. Before their schedule eases up a bit through the final three weeks, they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, which could ultimately decide Seattle’s fate, depending on their results from the 49ers game.

Seattle is currently listed as a 13.5 point road underdog for this Sunday, a number that was sitting at 10.5 before the injury to Geno Smith.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14154551790
NFL

LATEST Seahawks QBs This Sunday Could Be Drew Lock & Sean Mannion

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 09 2023
17013913116612
NFL
NFL Odds: Can Tyreek Hill Really Win The 2023 MVP Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 09 2023

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP award. In fact, no position player has taken home the hardware since 2012 when running back Adrian Peterson was named the…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7
NFL
Browns News: Amari Cooper Will Play Sunday, Joe Flacco Activated
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 09 2023

There will be few teams in the league with more at stake in their Week 14 game than the Cleveland Browns. Their place in the standings has taken a bit…

1837883754.0
NFL
The Green Bay Packers Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 08 2023
Bobby Okereke Giants pic
NFL
Will Bobby Okereke earn a Pro Bowl selection in year one with the Giants?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Austin Ekeler could see a decreased workload over the final five games of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Arrow to top