Seahawks Injury Report: Pete Carroll says Zach Charbonnet likely bruised his knee in Week 13 vs. Dallas

Zach Wolpin
Several TNF games this season have been slow and extremely low-scoring. That was not the case in Week 13 when the Seahawks were on the road in Dallas to face the Cowboys. Both defenses struggled to get stops and there was an insane amount of penalties. The Cowboys made more plays than the Seahawks and they edged out a 41-35 victory. They’re now 9-3 this season.

After that loss, Geno Smith and the Seahawks are 6-6 in 2032 and still have some tough games ahead. In the fourth quarter of last night’s game vs. the Cowboys, Seattle’s rookie RB suffered a knee injury. Zach Charbonnet was stopped on a fourth-and-one try by the Seahawks and had to leave the game after that play. The 22-year-old did not return.

It’s unknown if Zach Charbonnet will miss any time for Seattle


For the second straight game, the Seahawks were without starting RB Kenneth Walker. He was dealing with an oblique injury and was not ready to go for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys. Luckily, Seattle did have rookie RB Zach Charbonnet who they turned to a lot vs. Dallas. He had career-highs all across the board on TNF with 19 carries, 60 rushing yards, and his first NFL touchdown.

Additionally, his 39 receiving yards is a new career-high for the 2023 second-round pick. Unfortunately, Charbonnet suffered what his head coach is calling a bruised knee. It happened in the fourth quarter with about seven minutes left in the game. He left and entered the blue medical tent right away. Charnonnet did not return vs. the Cowboys. However, we do not know the extent of the injury, and the Seahawks will have a few extra days of rest before their next game on 12/10 vs. the 49ers.


With Charbonnet now banged up, the Seahawks would love to have Kenneth Walker available vs. the 49ers. He was out for Seattle’s first matchup of the season vs. San Francisco in Week 12. The Seahawks lost 31-13 and only had 88 rushing yards as a team. At 6-6, their season is on the line if they want to make the playoffs. Getting Walker back and fully healthy for Week 14 would be a massive boost to Seattle’s offense.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

