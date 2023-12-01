Several TNF games this season have been slow and extremely low-scoring. That was not the case in Week 13 when the Seahawks were on the road in Dallas to face the Cowboys. Both defenses struggled to get stops and there was an insane amount of penalties. The Cowboys made more plays than the Seahawks and they edged out a 41-35 victory. They’re now 9-3 this season.

After that loss, Geno Smith and the Seahawks are 6-6 in 2032 and still have some tough games ahead. In the fourth quarter of last night’s game vs. the Cowboys, Seattle’s rookie RB suffered a knee injury. Zach Charbonnet was stopped on a fourth-and-one try by the Seahawks and had to leave the game after that play. The 22-year-old did not return.

It’s unknown if Zach Charbonnet will miss any time for Seattle

Zach Charbonnet’s last rush attempt. Don’t see much from this angle but he’s been ruled Doubtful to return with a knee injury. Another SEA RB injury.

pic.twitter.com/UR4g4SkKe4 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 1, 2023



For the second straight game, the Seahawks were without starting RB Kenneth Walker. He was dealing with an oblique injury and was not ready to go for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys. Luckily, Seattle did have rookie RB Zach Charbonnet who they turned to a lot vs. Dallas. He had career-highs all across the board on TNF with 19 carries, 60 rushing yards, and his first NFL touchdown.

Additionally, his 39 receiving yards is a new career-high for the 2023 second-round pick. Unfortunately, Charbonnet suffered what his head coach is calling a bruised knee. It happened in the fourth quarter with about seven minutes left in the game. He left and entered the blue medical tent right away. Charnonnet did not return vs. the Cowboys. However, we do not know the extent of the injury, and the Seahawks will have a few extra days of rest before their next game on 12/10 vs. the 49ers.

Pete Carroll on RB Zach Charbonnet, who missed the end of the game: “Zach banged his knee on the turf. It doesn’t look like a knee injury. It looks like a bruised knee kind of thing.” Carroll didn’t say anything about the severity of Jordyn Brooks’ ankle injury. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 1, 2023



With Charbonnet now banged up, the Seahawks would love to have Kenneth Walker available vs. the 49ers. He was out for Seattle’s first matchup of the season vs. San Francisco in Week 12. The Seahawks lost 31-13 and only had 88 rushing yards as a team. At 6-6, their season is on the line if they want to make the playoffs. Getting Walker back and fully healthy for Week 14 would be a massive boost to Seattle’s offense.