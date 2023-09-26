Boxing News

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record: ‘Canelo’ Boasts 59 Career Wins & 20 World Title Fight Victories

Paul Kelly
Here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, what weight he has won world titles at, his record in world title fights and how many knockout victories he has.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returned to action on Cinco De Mayo weekend of 2023 with a unanimous decision victory over Britain’s John Ryder. This was somewhat of a homecoming for ‘Canelo’, fighting in front of his hometown fans for the first time in a number of years.

Now, he aims to defend his four super-middleweight world titles once again against the undisputed light-middleweight champion, Jermell Charlo. Charlo is stepping up two weights to challenge the great Mexico, and is a tough test for ‘Canelo’ for his 64th professional bout.

Prior to the Ryder fight, the fighting pride of Mexico was last seen in action when defending his four world super-middleweight titles against long-term foe Gennady Golovkin. This was the third time ‘Canelo’ and ‘GGG’ had shared the ring, with the Mexican putting an end to their rivalry by winning a relatively wide unanimous decision.

Up to now, ‘Canelo’ boasts an incredible boxing record of 59-2-2. The Mexican superstar has been boxing professionally since he was just 14-years-old, having fought for the best part of two decades as a prize fighter.

The 33-year-old has won 59 of his 63 fights, suffering just two defeats throughout his entire career. Of these 59 wins, ‘Canelo’ had won an incredible 39 of them via knockout.

Not many fighters have went the distance with ‘Canelo’ at 168-pounds. The only men to see the final bell against ‘Canelo’ at super-middleweight are Callum Smith, Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Daniel Jacobs. ‘Canelo’ is usually always odds on to beat his opponent with the best offshore gambling sites, no matter who is in the opposite corner.

RELATED: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Highly touted as the man to take of the boxing mantle from Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, ‘Canelo’ didn’t disappoint and has become the single biggest draw in the entire sport of boxing. He attracts the biggest gates, the most viewers, the biggest pay-per-view revenue and generates the biggest purses in boxing.

The 33-year-old is the biggest cash cow in the sport, with millions of fans tuning in to watch him for each and every one of his fights.

Alvarez’s first taste of world title success came way back in March 2011 when he defeated Britain’s Matthew Hatton for the WBC World Super-Welterweight Title. ‘Canelo’ won the fight via unanimous decision, becoming world champion for the very first time in the process.

That was the first of 20 world title triumphs for the Mexican. ‘Canelo’ defended the WBC title five times before unifying the division when defeating Austin Trout back in April 2013. A fight later, ‘Canelo’ then lost for the first time as a pro as he was defeated by the great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Following that defeat, Alvarez soon stepped up to middleweight where he became world champion in defeating Miguel Cotto. After campaigning for another couple of years at middleweight, which included his two mammoth fights against Golovkin, ‘Canelo’ then decided to move up another weight, this time to super-middleweight.

He obliterated Rocky Fielding in three rounds, before then moving back down to middleweight again for a fight against Daniel Jacobs. Next was the light-heavyweight division, where ‘Canelo’ faced Sergey Kovalev for the WBO World Title at 175-pounds. ‘Canelo’ won this fight via stoppage in the 11th round.

ALSO SEE: Who Is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's Wife? Is 'Canelo' Still With His Fernanda Gomez & Do They Have Any Children?

After his solo fight at light-heavyweight, ‘Canelo’ decided it was time to completely wipe out the super-middleweight division. In quick succession, Alvarez defeated Callum Smith, Anvi Yildrim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant. In just four fights Alvarez claimed all four world title belts at 168-pounds. Quite an incredible feat.

Alvarez then dared to be great once again, stepping up to light-heavy once more to take on the unbeaten Russian Dmitrii Bivol. ‘Canelo’ fell short on that occasion, but soon bounced back by putting an end to his long-term rivalry with ‘GGG’. Alvarez beat Golovkin via wide unanimous decision, also defending his four world super-middleweight titles in the process.

Then of course came his fight last time out against John Ryder. ‘Canelo’ once again won the fight via unanimous decision, putting on a show for his hometown fans in Guadalajara, Mexico.

That takes us up to now in the career of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. He has won 20 world title fights in total and has already been crowned a world champion in four different weight classes. The man in an absolute beast inside the boxing ring and will take some beating.

At just 33-years-old, ‘Canelo’ still has plenty left in the tank and is sure to be around world level for the next few years. Who knows, he could even surpass 25 world title fight victories and add a world title in yet another division. You wouldn’t put it past him. A serious talent and one of the solo biggest star in world boxing.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
