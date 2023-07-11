NFL

Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey Are Best Cornerbacks In NFL, According To PFF

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
The AFC East has been something of an arms race over the last few off-seasons, and the division will be one of the toughest in the NFL this coming season. There are some wildly talented defenses within the division, including the two players that Pro Football Focus are calling the best cornerbacks in the league.

Gardner, Ramsey Named Best Cornerbacks In NFL

Sauce Gardner entered the league surrounded by hype. The New York Jets made him the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after a wildly successful career at the University of Cincinnati, and he didn’t disappoint. Gardner started all 17 games during his first year, doing enough to earn Rookie of the Year honors. But that was a small accomplishment in comparison to his First Team All-Pro selection.

Gardner became the first rookie cornerback since Ronnie Lott in 1981 to be named the best player at his position. PFF agrees, and has him ranked as the best cornerback in the NFL.

The guy that comes in at #2 on the list is from the AFC East as well, though he is a newcomer to the division. Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins this off-season, and he’ll be joining a talented secondary that includes Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, and Kader Kohou.

Ramsey Could Excel In Dolphins’ Defense

As PFF points out in their evaluation and description of Ramsey, he is one of the most versatile cornerbacks in the game, and is the best at his position at stopping the run. He will be aided mightily by being a piece of a defense that is run by Vic Fangio, who could excel in getting the most out of Ramsey.

While they aren’t exactly near the top of the list, there are some other members of the AFC East who made PFF’s list of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills comes in at #15, while the aforementioned Howard, who will be playing opposite of Ramsey on Miami’s defense, is ranked #17.

The highest ranked cornerback on the roster of the New England Patriots is Jonathan Jones, who comes in at #32. There were 32 total cornerbacks listed.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
