Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave Will Play On TNF

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams according to Head Coach Dennis Allen.

Olave missed last week due to a lateral ankle sprain and after a few practices he seems to be good to go for tomorrow’s game. The Saints are on the verge of a playoff spot as they are currently the 9th seed in the NFC. Olave is having a very similar season to his rookie year as he’s on pace for another 1,000 yards season. He has become the favorite target of quarterback Derek Carr even though sometimes they do not seem to be on the same page sometimes.

In fact, Carr arguably has his best game of the season last week when Olave did not play. Obviously, this offense as a whole better when Olave is on the field so do not read into that too much. Olave is the best receiving option at the wide receiver position for the Saints. Outside of Alvin Kamara, Olave is fairly consistent in terms of receiving production when he has been healthy this season. The Rams do give it up to receivers as their run defense is their strength on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rams offense has been humming as of late, but face a tough Saints pass defense. This game could be closer than people think as both teams are on the verge on a playoff spot for the 2023 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints are +4 versus the Rams according to Louisiana sportsbooks.

Thursday night games can be a bit weird, but Olave coming back does give the Saints a better chance to win this game on the road in Los Angeles.