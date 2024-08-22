New Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson has assured fans that he isn’t bothered by criticism, saying that he has never been worried about what others think.

Russell Wilson Shrugs Off Criticism

Russell Wilson was traded by the Broncos this summer in a deal that saw Denver earn two first round draft picks and in turn, pick up a new quarterback in the shape of Bo Nix.

Wilson played 15 games in the league last season, scoring 26 touchdowns in a 3070 yard season for the 35-year-old. When asked this week if he uses doubt to his advantage, Wilson replied with a confident answer.

“I never had it to keep me going,” Wilson said. “I’ve never been — I don’t know why — I’ve just never been worried about what other people think.

“I’m one of 32 men in the world that get to do what I do, get to play this game every day. And you know, there’s eight billion people in the world, and for whatever reason, I get to be one of these guys. You know, I’m fortunate guys get to do this and walk into these white lines.”

The new Steelers quarterback is reportedly set to lead Pittsburgh in week 1 against the Falcons, but after a mixed preseason with nothing yet announced by the franchise, anything could happen.

"I know I'm concerned when I watch the tape … The tape doesn't lie." 😳 —@damienwoody on Russell Wilson's performance this preseason for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/80jzucWcd3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 22, 2024

Wilson continued: “I don’t really focus on the outside part of it, I just focus on what God put in the inside and in terms of who he chose me to be, and just focus on that part of it. And then work your butt off every day.

“You know, this is the part where you just work on the fundamentals. You work on your craft. You’re obsessed with it. You’re obsessed with learning, that part of it, and that’s the part that makes it great.”

Wilson has divided opinion for some time in the NFL and he will be hoping he can finally kick on and have a good campaign this year with the Steelers.