The Giants have three private workouts with QBs as the 2025 draft starts next Thursday

With a 3-14 record in 2024, the New York Giants hold the #3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans are expected to select Miami’s Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

Draft analysts anticipate the Browns taking Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the second pick. That leaves the board wide open at #3 for New York, and they have plenty of options. Ahead of the draft next Thursday, New York has three private workouts with QBs. This includes Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Alabama’s Jalen Milore, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough. Will New York take a QB with the third overall pick next week?

The Giants have three private workouts with QBs, starting with Shedeur Sanders on Thursday

The #Giants begin their three-day run of private workouts today with #Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders up first. A look at where it all stands for NYG… pic.twitter.com/tEzfj6MuNd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2025



Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Giants will leave no stone unturned when trying to find their next franchise QB. They signed veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this offseason. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen spoke to reporters this week and said he is comfortable with New York’s QB room. However, the team’s actions would say otherwise. NFL insiders have reported that the Giants have three private workouts ahead of the draft next Thursday.

They plan to meet with Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough. Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The question is, where will that be? It could be as early as the Giants at pick #3 or the Steelers at pick #21. On Thursday, the Giants will meet again with Sanders, a player they’ve done extensive research on. The Giants also have a private workout scheduled with Alabama’s Jalen Milore.

He doesn’t have a first-round grade heading into the draft, but analysts believe he could go in the early second round. The 22-year-old spent all four seasons of his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide. Along with Sanders and Milore, the Giants have another private workout with Louisville’s Tyler Shough. He spent seven seasons at the collegiate level and is a unique QB prospect at 25. However, Shough has been rising up draft boards, and the Giants are doing their homework on him. Tune into the NFL draft next Thursday to see if the Giants draft either of the three QBs they had a private workout with this week.