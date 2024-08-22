With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL season gets underway, we take a look at every team that has given a rookie the chance to play quarterback in week 1.

Week 1 Rookie QB Starters

Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick in the 2024 draft and the Heisman trophy winner out of LSU has just been confirmed as the Commanders starting QB for week 1.

There was some doubt as to whether Daniels would be given the go ahead in the first week of the season, with Washington also signing 30-year-old Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal.

But after a positive preseason, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that the former LSU man has earned his right to play in the first game of the season against the Giants.

Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears

Of course when talking about this year’s rookie prospects, it is is impossible to forget about Caleb Williams, with the new Chicago Bears quarterback selected as the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There was almost no doubt that Williams would begin week 1 of the campaign, with Chicago very limited in the quarterback department.

The 22-year-old hasn’t let down in preseason and Williams has looked impressive in wins against the Bengals, Bills and Texans ahead of his first season in the league.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze in the third preseason game of 2024 pic.twitter.com/tA7hh2hS3T — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 19, 2024

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced earlier this month that “No conversation,” was needed regarding QB1 this year with Williams certain to take charge against the Colts on the 8th of September.

Bo Nix – Denver Broncos

The final quarterback to earn a starting spot in week one of the season is Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix. The number 12 overall pick from this year’s draft is set to become the first starting rookie QB in Denver since John Elway in 1983.

Nix becomes the third and probably final rookie quarterback to lead his team in week one, with the Broncos facing off against the Atlanta Seahawks at the beginning of September.

It's Bo Time. HC Sean Payton has named Bo Nix our starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/R80y6ziIcX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2024

The Denver signal caller had arguably the toughest competition to beat away ahead of the season, with veteran’s Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham both also competing for a starting spot.

Head coach Sean Payton insisted that there was tough competition in the Broncos changing room this summer, but Nix has impressed enough in preseason to be given the go ahead from week 1.