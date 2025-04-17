ncaa-football

Cam Newton called out whoever gave Nico Iamaleava the advice to chase more money

Zach Wolpin
One of the largest storylines in the college football offseason is former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava. After the Volunteers’ spring game last Saturday, head coach Josh Heupel announced the school was parting ways with Iamaleava. 

The QB missed practice and meetings last Friday. On top of that, he did not return calls or texts afterward. Iamaleava wanted a new contract with Tennessee, and they were not willing to give him that. That’s why he’s in the transfer portal, but his market is far less than he anticipated. Former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton called out whoever gave Nico Iamaleava the advice to leave Tennessee and seek more money.

What does the future hold for Nico Iamaleava?


Nico Iamaleava was in the high school recruiting class of 2023. He was a four-star athlete who committed to the University of Tennessee. Iamaleava had offers from other major programs like Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, and LSU. However, Nico chose Tennessee and signed a $2.4 million NIL deal. As a freshman in 2023, Iamaleava played in just five games for the Volunteers.

For the 2024 season, Iamaleava was the full-time starter. Tennessee finished 10-2 and made the first 12-team college football playoff. The Volunteers lost 42-17 to Ohio State in the first round. ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Iamaleava asked to redo his contract shortly after Tennessee’s loss to the Buckeyes in the playoffs. His deal was unchanged, and the QB reportedly had his representatives reach out to Oregon ahead of Tennessee’s spring game last weekend.

The Ducks quickly notified Tennessee that Nico Iamaleava was being shopped. This did not sit well with the Volunteers. As a result, they decided to cut ties with Iamaleava before he could make an announcement. Iamaleava officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton called out whoever gave Iamaleava the advice to leave Tennessee and seek more money. That would likely be his father, who also serves as his agent. It’s never a smart decision to have family negotiate for you. Nico Iamaleava could find out the hard way. Where will the 20-year-old play in 2025?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
