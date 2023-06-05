Rumor: Josh Allen Will Be The Madden 24 Cover Athlete

EA Sports has said that they will announce the cover athlete for the Madden 24 on Wednesday, and one source believes that they already know who the selection is going to be.

For the first time since the year 2000, it wasn’t a current NFL athlete that graced the cover of the yearly version of perhaps the most popular sports gaming franchise. Madden 23 featured a photo of the game’s namesake, John Madden, in three different versions. It came on the heels of the passing of the legendary football coach in December 2021, and the cover was done in his honor and memory.

Josh Allen Is Rumored To Be Madden 24 Cover Athlete

𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬: #Bills QB Josh Allen is rumored to be the next Madden 24 Cover Athlete, per @BfloFanatics, More here:https://t.co/HOsRjLrTRG pic.twitter.com/T7Epvv5h68 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 5, 2023

But the video game will go back to its old ways for the 2024 version, and the Buffalo Bills fan website Buffalo Fanatics thinks that they have the scoop on whom the cover athlete will be.

Josh Allen would be the first Bills player to grace the cover of the game. He has become one of the faces of the league over the last couple of seasons, and has been in the MVP chatter during that time as well. And while it is not a trophy or a representation of any success in the league, they don’t just give the Madden cover to any run-of-the-mill player. The person whose face goes on the video game is typically one of the stars of the NFL (except for that one year that they inexplicably put Peyton Hillis on the cover).

EA Sports will announce the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24 on Wednesday, they announced. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

While Allen will be the first Bills player on the cover, the position that he plays is hardly a stranger to being the Madden athlete. Should he be the one selected, Allen would be the fifth quarterback to get the cover in the last seven versions of the game. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have both been the selection multiple times in that span.

Interestingly, there was a six-year stretch beginning in 2012 of non-quarterbacks being the cover athlete, including the likes of Calvin Johnson and Rob Gronkowski.

Based on previous incarnations, the official game will likely be released in August 2023.

