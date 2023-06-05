NFL

Rumor: Josh Allen Will Be The Madden 24 Cover Athlete

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 116838653407902
rsz 116838653407902

EA Sports has said that they will announce the cover athlete for the Madden 24 on Wednesday, and one source believes that they already know who the selection is going to be.

For the first time since the year 2000, it wasn’t a current NFL athlete that graced the cover of the yearly version of perhaps the most popular sports gaming franchise. Madden 23 featured a photo of the game’s namesake, John Madden, in three different versions. It came on the heels of the passing of the legendary football coach in December 2021, and the cover was done in his honor and memory.

Josh Allen Is Rumored To Be Madden 24 Cover Athlete

But the video game will go back to its old ways for the 2024 version, and the Buffalo Bills fan website Buffalo Fanatics thinks that they have the scoop on whom the cover athlete will be.

Josh Allen would be the first Bills player to grace the cover of the game. He has become one of the faces of the league over the last couple of seasons, and has been in the MVP chatter during that time as well. And while it is not a trophy or a representation of any success in the league, they don’t just give the Madden cover to any run-of-the-mill player. The person whose face goes on the video game is typically one of the stars of the NFL (except for that one year that they inexplicably put Peyton Hillis on the cover).

While Allen will be the first Bills player on the cover, the position that he plays is hardly a stranger to being the Madden athlete. Should he be the one selected, Allen would be the fifth quarterback to get the cover in the last seven versions of the game. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have both been the selection multiple times in that span.

Interestingly, there was a six-year stretch beginning in 2012 of non-quarterbacks being the cover athlete, including the likes of Calvin Johnson and Rob Gronkowski.

Based on previous incarnations, the official game will likely be released in August 2023.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz deandrehopkins 2021 usatoday
NFL

LATEST Mueller: Lions, Dolphins Are Ideal Fits For DeAndre Hopkins

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz 12458193720
NFL
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Becoming A Major Voice At Dolphins Practice
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most polarizing and talked-about figures in the NFL last season. The season began with renewed expectations under a new regime, and there were still…

rsz carolina panthers frank reich gives bryce young rave reviews after first day otas
NFL
Report: Rookie QB Bryce Young Is Excelling At Panthers Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 3 2023

The Carolina Panthers traded up for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they made Bryce Young the top selection. The Alabama product brings a winning pedigree to…

rsz i1
NFL
Report: Will Levis Struggles With The Basics In Titans Practice
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 2 2023
rsz 1450099823 1
NFL
Patriots And Texans Top The List Of DeAndre Hopkins Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 1 2023
rsz 14742156880
NFL
Josh McDaniels Is Not Anxious About Jimmy Garoppolo Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 1 2023
usa today 19330133.0
NFL
Justin Jefferson Expected To Be The Highest Paid Wide Receiver
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 31 2023
Arrow to top