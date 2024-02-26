La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly have a pact to extend teen sensation Lamine Yamal’s contract to June 30, 2030, once he turns 18. The Spain international, who recently became UEFA Champions League’s youngest-ever participant — 16 years and 223 days — in the knockout rounds, sees his current deal expire in June 2026.

Lamine Yamal To Stay With Barcelona Until June 2030

Barcelona manager Xavi included La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal in the senior squad for the 2023-24 season, promoting him directly from the U-19 side. Many expected the coach to deploy Yamal only in a handful of matches, allowing him to soak in the experience of representing a club of Barca’s stature. Xavi, however, had other ideas.

Yamal featured in all of Barcelona’s first 25 La Liga matches of the season — starting 13 and coming off the bench in 12 — before being rested in the 4-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday (February 24). The right-winger has scored thrice and claimed six assists in the Spanish top flight so far. He has also played all seven of Barcelona’s Champions League matches, claiming an assist.

In October 2023, Barcelona gave Yamal his first contract, which included a massive €1 billion release clause. However, since he was and still is a minor, the Catalans could only tie him down to a three-year deal.

Barcelona are fully aware of the talent Yamal possesses, and according to Mundo Deportivo, they have already made plans to extend the 16-year-old’s stay beyond 2026. As per the aforementioned source, the Blaugrana and Yamal’s agent Jorge Mendes has come together with a plan that will tie Yamal to a five-year deal when he turns 18 in July 2025, pushing his contract to 2030.

The player is reportedly happy with the arrangement, as he wishes to build a legacy at his boyhood club.

Raphinha Says It Is A ‘Privilege’ To Compete With Lamine Yamal For Minutes

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha has struggled for minutes since Lamine Yamal broke into the scene. The Brazilian, however, has no qualms about it, as he believes their competition on the right wing will only benefit Barcelona.

After the match against Getafe, in which he won the Man of the Match Award, Raphinha said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I’m not worried about the competition with Lamine Yamal because it’s a privilege to have him competing with me. He’s going to be a high-level player, one of the best. The competition will make us better and it’s an honour for me. Seeing him play and score will make me evolve and I’m sure he thinks the same. It’s good for Barcelona, and for us.”

Raphinha has played 1,124 minutes of soccer this season, as opposed to Yamal’s 1,913. He has scored five times and claimed eight assists in all competitions. The teenager, meanwhile, has netted five times and provided seven assists.