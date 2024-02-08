Manchester United legend Roy Keane waxed lyrical about Chelsea midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, saying the pair thoroughly dominated the midfield in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Aston Villa on Wednesday night (February 7).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League standings, secured a 3-1 win over fourth-placed Aston Villa in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Villa Park on Wednesday. Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, and Fernandez were on the scoresheet for the Blues while Moussa Diaby scored the consolation goal for the Villans.

Keane Lauds Fernandez & Caicedo For Dominating Performance In Chelsea’s Win Over Aston Villa

Speaking to ITV Sport, the ex-United captain Keane said (via Metro):

“Absolutely outstanding. The two of them dominated that midfield. Villa were very poor but they looked strong, they looked aggressive, their passing was short, their decision-making was excellent.

“They were strong and physical. The two midfielders for Chelsea – outstanding.”

Fernandez, 23, completed 43 passes with 91% accuracy, delivered five accurate long balls, made four recoveries, and won three ground duels. His partner in crime, Caicedo, meanwhile, completed 55 passes with 95% accuracy, won a game-high nine duels, and drew four fouls. The 22-year-old also made two recoveries and performed two clearances.

Keane Says Fernandez’s Free Kick Was ‘Beautiful’

In addition to completely bossing the midfield, Fernandez also scored a gem of a free-kick in the 54th minute. Standing over the dead ball around 30 yards out, the Argentine dispatched a thumping right-footed drive. Full of pace, the ball swerved and zipped into the top-left corner of Villa’s goal.

ENZO FERNANDEZ THAT IS OUT OF THIS 🌍 The @ChelseaFC midfielder hits a sublime free-kick into the top bins 🤤#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wBG78QVXe8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024

Keane really enjoyed Fernandez’s free-kick, saying it was a “quality” strike from the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Irishman added:

“I can see why the referee gave that free-kick and the strike is just quality.

“You have to put it in the top corner, he’s facing his team-mate who is a brilliant goalkeeper, what a free-kick. Pace, whip. As soon as it left his foot you thought it had a great chance. Beautiful.”

Celebrating the goal, Fernandez took off his shirt and showed the back of it to the away fans. He repeatedly gestured he was here to stay, dismissing rumors that he was looking for a premature exit in the summer window.