Soccer

Roy Keane Heaps Praise On Chelsea Duo For ‘Absolutely Outstanding’ Performance In FA Cup Win Over Aston Villa

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo

Manchester United legend Roy Keane waxed lyrical about Chelsea midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, saying the pair thoroughly dominated the midfield in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Aston Villa on Wednesday night (February 7).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League standings, secured a 3-1 win over fourth-placed Aston Villa in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Villa Park on Wednesday. Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, and Fernandez were on the scoresheet for the Blues while Moussa Diaby scored the consolation goal for the Villans.

Keane Lauds Fernandez & Caicedo For Dominating Performance In Chelsea’s Win Over Aston Villa

Speaking to ITV Sport, the ex-United captain Keane said (via Metro):

“Absolutely outstanding. The two of them dominated that midfield. Villa were very poor but they looked strong, they looked aggressive, their passing was short, their decision-making was excellent.

They were strong and physical. The two midfielders for Chelsea – outstanding.”

Fernandez, 23, completed 43 passes with 91% accuracy, delivered five accurate long balls, made four recoveries, and won three ground duels. His partner in crime, Caicedo, meanwhile, completed 55 passes with 95% accuracy, won a game-high nine duels, and drew four fouls. The 22-year-old also made two recoveries and performed two clearances.

Keane Says Fernandez’s Free Kick Was ‘Beautiful’

In addition to completely bossing the midfield, Fernandez also scored a gem of a free-kick in the 54th minute. Standing over the dead ball around 30 yards out, the Argentine dispatched a thumping right-footed drive. Full of pace, the ball swerved and zipped into the top-left corner of Villa’s goal.

Keane really enjoyed Fernandez’s free-kick, saying it was a “quality” strike from the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Irishman added:

I can see why the referee gave that free-kick and the strike is just quality.

You have to put it in the top corner, he’s facing his team-mate who is a brilliant goalkeeper, what a free-kick. Pace, whip. As soon as it left his foot you thought it had a great chance. Beautiful.

Celebrating the goal, Fernandez took off his shirt and showed the back of it to the away fans. He repeatedly gestured he was here to stay, dismissing rumors that he was looking for a premature exit in the summer window.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo
Soccer

LATEST Roy Keane Heaps Praise On Chelsea Duo For ‘Absolutely Outstanding’ Performance In FA Cup Win Over Aston Villa

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard
Soccer
“To promote this nonsense is a shame” – Christophe Dugarry Claims Real Madrid Flop Eden Hazard Endorsed Unprofessionalism During Explosive Interview
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024

Former France star Christophe Dugarry has slammed former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard for supposedly promoting unprofessional behavior during his interview with France Football. Dugarry, who won the World Cup…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Flop Could Move To Brazil Permanently
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal winger Marquinhos is close to signing for Brazilian side Fluminense. According to Romano, his loan contract will likely have a permanent purchase option,…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Wanted 22-Year La Liga Midfielder But Were Discouraged By Soaring Valuation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane And Leroy Sane
Soccer
5 Best Attacking Duos In Europe Right Now (February 2024): Bayern Munich Duo Kane And Sane Claim Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Kyle Walker Is A Manchester City And Premier League Star
Soccer
5 Players With The Quickest Sprints Recorded In Premier League History: Manchester City Defender Kyle Walker Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez Stars As Blues Move Into FA Cup Fifth Round With Thumping Away Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 08 2024
Arrow to top