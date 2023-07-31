After knocking Errol Spence Jr out in devastating fashion to become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Terence Crawford. This includes Crawford’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. The two-division undisputed champion is an extremely rich man!

Terence Crawford Net Worth

Terence Crawford has been a professional boxer since he turn pro back in March 2008. He has been boxing consistently for over 15 years now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, Terence Crawford is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in world boxing, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound too.

As of July 2023, it is reported that Terence Crawford’s net worth is $10 million (source: caknowledge.com).

More recently, Crawford’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world. Not to mention he is the bestP4P fighter on the planet too!

Not only does Crawford have a wealthy $10 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his hometown of Nebraska. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable boxers in the world, as well as being one of the best and most complete fighters inside the ring too.

Crawford doesn’t seem to live a life of too much luxury outside of the ring though. He isn’t one of those athletes who splashes millions of dollars on flashy cars, expensive jewelry or various real estate properties. It is evident that family and providing for his children is more important for Terence Crawford.

This figure of $10 million is likely to grow for the American as his career goes on too. $10m is possibly even an under estimation of Crawford’s net worth, given the fact he is one of the new faces of boxing as well as being a three-weight world champion and two-division undisputed champ at 140-pounds and 147-pounds respectively.

Once again, the net worth of Terence Crawford is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. Now that he has beaten Errol Spence to become the undisputed champion in a second weight class, he will continue his career as one of the biggest stars in boxing, of that there is no doubt.

Terence Crawford Career Earnings

After 40 professional boxing fights, Terence Crawford’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $30 million. This is reportedly the purse Crawford took home for his nine round demolition over Errol Spence Jr in becoming the undisputed welterweight champion of the world on July 29 (source: US Sun).

Crawford has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with his purses really beginning to rise in recent times. The southpaw earned a career-high pay-day last time out against Avanesyan of course, but he has also had several lucrative purses in recent years for his fights against various challengers.

Crawford’s second biggest boxing purse came two fights ago against David Avanesyan at the back end of 2022. It is widely reported that ‘Bud’ earned somewhere in the region of $10 million for the bout with ‘Ava’. The 35-year-old won the fight via knockout in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBO World Welterweight Title.

Other big purses such as $6.5 million against Shawn Porter, $5.5 million against Amir Khan and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, and around $4 million against the likes of Kell Brook, Jose Benavidez Jr and Jeff Horn, are some of the biggest and most lucrative purses Terence Crawford has received during his boxing career to date.

The vast majority of Crawford’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has various endorsement deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Bud’ the most money. More on Crawford’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, Terence Crawford’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $82.5 million.

‘Bud’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr $30 million Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan $10 million Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter $6.5 million Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook $4 million Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas $5.5 million Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan $5.5 million Terence Crawford vs Jose Benavidez Jr $3.625 million Terence Crawford vs Jeff Horn $3 million Terence Crawford vs Julius Indongo $1.5 million Terence Crawford vs Felix Diaz $1.2 million

Purse info gather from theathletic.com

It is fair to say that Terence Crawford isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Especially given the face he is still undefeated, as well as being the undisputed champion at welterweight now.

Terence Crawford Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Terence Crawford’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollars outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Crawford’s net worth and salary.

The 1987-born boxing superstar’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. The boxing equipment company have been one of Crawford’s main sponsors for several years now, as well as sponsoring Crawfor’d oppoent on Saturday night too.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for the Nebraska resident, but he is also currently endorsed by Populum, Snac and Zilliqa.

All in all, Terence Crawford’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays the three-weight world champion his biggest purses.

