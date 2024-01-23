This weekend’s AFC Championship game sees the Ravens take on the Chiefs in Baltimore and ahead of the action, we are on hand to offer you our Ravens vs Chiefs same game parlay predictions ahead of the clash.

Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Zay Flowers over 48.5 receiving yards (-110)

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay @ +550 With BetOnline

How To Bet On Our Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay

Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-115)

The Ravens eased into the Championship game with a 34-10 win over the Texans last weekend, as C. J. Stroud’s fairytale rookie season was brought to an end by a dominant performance from this season’s MVP Lamar Jackson.

Although the Chiefs advanced against tougher opposition on the road against Buffalo in the Divisional round, the Ravens could be their stiffest test yet this weekend and we think on the road in Baltimore they might struggle.

The best NFL sportsbooks have the Ravens as 3.5 point favorites for the Championship game on Sunday, but having won their last eight games in the league by more than that margin we are confident they can cover two advance to the Superbowl.

Ravens v Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Zay Flowers Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Zay Flowers recorded a crucial 41 yards from four receptions last weekend against Houston and we are anticipating an even bigger Championship game for the rookie.

Baltimore heavily relied on Lamar Jackson’s legs against the Texans, but this weekend against the Chiefs the quarterback MVP may be more inclined to throw.

Flowers covered this receiving yard prop in the two final games of the season with two 70+ yard games, so we have no problem taking his over this week at 48.5 yards.

Ravens vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)

In the biggest moments the Ravens rely on their biggest players and there is no bigger player in the NFL right now than Lamar Jackson. Last weekend Jackson ran for two rushing touchdowns against the Texans and the Baltimore quarterback picked up 100 rushing yards.

With more of the same expected from Jackson in this weekend’s Championship game, a price of +140 with most NFL bookmakers for him to score a touchdown is a fantastic price to add to this parlay.