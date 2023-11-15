NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Marlon Humphrey Doubtful, Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out For TNF

Owen Jones
The Baltimore Ravens are coming into Thursday Night football a bit banged up as star corner Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful and left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out.

 

Humphrey has been dealing with a calf strain while Stanley is dealing with a knee injury. These are both huge losses for the Ravens defense and offense. Humphrey is, by far, the best corner they have in this very good secondary. It was feared that Humphrey suffered a more severe injury as it was non-contact, but luckily it is only a calf strain. Expect him to be out for at least this week. With the added days given the Thursday game, Humphrey should be able to get back healthy as soon as next week.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2020/06/01/9b50b875-81d5-4788-9560-48788c550fcb/thumbnail/1200x675/4d98a0e8ed134842491a94b2c8fb704a/template.jpg

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been one of the mainstays on this Baltimore Ravens offensive line. Stanley has, however, dealt with multiple injuries over the last few seasons. Stanley has been rather healthy this season playing in 7 out of 10 games this season. He is one of the reasons this running game is one of the best in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens are favorites to win the AFC North at -145 according to Maryland sportsbooks.

It will be a tough test for this secondary and offensive line losing their best players. The Cincinnati Bengals are coming to town with a purpose after losing to the Houston Texans. The Ravens are also looking to bounce back after losing to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins due to a hamstring injury. Also defensive lineman Sam Hubbard will be out as well.

The Ravens are four point favorites at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
