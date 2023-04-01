Betting

Rapper Drake Bets $250,000 On FAU And Miami In Final Four

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Drake has become one of the more famous sports gamblers lately, and his has made his selections for the Final Four.

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram story early on Saturday morning, posting a screenshot of the wagers that he made for this evening’s contests using the “Stake” online casino.

Drake Parlays Underdogs In Big Final Four Bet

He apparently likes the underdogs, and could have purchased an apartment with the amount he put down on them. Taking a two-team parlay, Drake picked both teams from South Florida. He took the FAU Owls to not only cover the spread, but to win outright. San Diego State is favored by 2.5.

He did the same for Miami. The Hurricanes are 5.5 point underdogs against UConn, who many have pegged as the favorites to win it all. But Drake is taking Miami to win outright, combining that with the FAU win on his ticket.

Drake put down $250,000 on the two-teamer. His payout would be a cool $1,580,000.

The Miami money line bet seems to be a popular one. According to FanDuel, 68% of the ML bets have come in on the Hurricanes, but 58% of the total handle has been towards SDSU.

UConn Is Heavy Favorite To Win It All

If Drake were perhaps a more savvy bettor, he could look to some of the future listings as well, if he truly believes in Miami and FAU. The Hurricanes are +425 to win the championship, while FAU is listed at +550. Should they both win their Final Four games on Saturday, then one of them is guaranteed to win the title.

To Win Championship Odds Play
UConn -125 BetOnline logo
SDSU +400 BetOnline logo
Miami +425 BetOnline logo
FAU +550 BetOnline logo

 

UConn is the listed favorite to win it all, with BetOnline.ag having their line listed at -125. But given the tendency for upsets and unpredictability in this year’s tournament, the smart money would be riding with one of the underdogs. SDSU and Miami have similar lines at +400 and +425, with FAU coming in with a more distant +550.

The Final Four games will tip-off this afternoon, with the first being the matchup between FAU and SDSU. It is scheduled for 6:09ET, while the Miami vs. UConn game will tip at 8:49ET. The games will be played in Houston, Texas. It is unknown whether or not Drake will be in attendance.

