Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their game against the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the biggest underdogs of Week 16 in the NFL. They came in with a 6-8 record and clinging to slim playoff hopes, and had lost 16 of their last 18 games against the Chiefs, including 6 in a row. Kansas City was coming in hungry for a victory after losing three of their last five, and were listed as 11.5 point favorites for the contest.

Jack Jones Backs Up The Trash Talk Against Mahomes

The widespread didn’t seem to affect the confidence of Raiders players during the week. Las Vegas cornerback Jack Jones made headlines on Thursday when he was asked for his thoughts about playing against Patrick Mahomes and company:

We’re not worried about them. It’s Patrick Mahomes you’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.

It seemed like outlandish talk from a guy who had been on the Chiefs’ roster for less than 5 weeks. While he started the season as a starter on the Patriots’ defense, he got himself into some hot water with the team and was eventually waived after Week 10. He picked up 5 total tackles in his first two games with the Raiders, but made his biggest impact last week during the team’s 63-21 rout of the Chargers by intercepting an Easton Stick pass and returning it for a touchdown.

Las Vegas Somehow Still Alive In The AFC

The @Raiders are the first team with 2+ defensive TDs in back-to-back weeks in over 10 years pic.twitter.com/EG4hR48md8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

He backed up his talk by doing more of the same against Mahomes. The Chiefs were down 9-7 with less than 5 minutes left in the second quarter when Jones undercut a route and picked Mahomes off, returning the ball 33-yard for his second score in as many weeks. Jones was sure to turn his head back and appear to say something to the Chiefs’ quarterback who gave chase down the sidelines.

The Raiders remain alive with the win, though they are still considered long shots and will need some help over the final two weeks if they hope to somehow sneak in. And believe it or not, they and the 7-8 Broncos are actually still alive and in contention for the AFC West title. The Chiefs are now two games up in the standings over both teams with two games remaining, and would be in danger of giving up their lead if they happen to lose both.

The Raiders will play in what is now a massive game against the Colts this weekend, and will finish the season by taking on the Broncos.