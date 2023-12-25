NFL

Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their game against the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the biggest underdogs of Week 16 in the NFL. They came in with a 6-8 record and clinging to slim playoff hopes, and had lost 16 of their last 18 games against the Chiefs, including 6 in a row. Kansas City was coming in hungry for a victory after losing three of their last five, and were listed as 11.5 point favorites for the contest.

Jack Jones Backs Up The Trash Talk Against Mahomes

The widespread didn’t seem to affect the confidence of Raiders players during the week. Las Vegas cornerback Jack Jones made headlines on Thursday when he was asked for his thoughts about playing against Patrick Mahomes and company:

We’re not worried about them. It’s Patrick Mahomes you’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.

It seemed like outlandish talk from a guy who had been on the Chiefs’ roster for less than 5 weeks. While he started the season as a starter on the Patriots’ defense, he got himself into some hot water with the team and was eventually waived after Week 10. He picked up 5 total tackles in his first two games with the Raiders, but made his biggest impact last week during the team’s 63-21 rout of the Chargers by intercepting an Easton Stick pass and returning it for a touchdown.

Las Vegas Somehow Still Alive In The AFC

He backed up his talk by doing more of the same against Mahomes. The Chiefs were down 9-7 with less than 5 minutes left in the second quarter when Jones undercut a route and picked Mahomes off, returning the ball 33-yard for his second score in as many weeks. Jones was sure to turn his head back and appear to say something to the Chiefs’ quarterback who gave chase down the sidelines.

The Raiders remain alive with the win, though they are still considered long shots and will need some help over the final two weeks if they hope to somehow sneak in. And believe it or not, they and the 7-8 Broncos are actually still alive and in contention for the AFC West title. The Chiefs are now two games up in the standings over both teams with two games remaining, and would be in danger of giving up their lead if they happen to lose both.

The Raiders will play in what is now a massive game against the Colts this weekend, and will finish the season by taking on the Broncos.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter
NFL

LATEST Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023
rsz 6588e9f8c75d0image
NFL
The Miami Dolphins Are 11-4 For The First Time In 33 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023

There were plenty of narratives surrounding both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys headed into their Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup. Both had 10–4 records and were among the elite…

rsz r1168562 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Chiefs Injury News: Toney And McKinnon Ruled OUT For Game Against Raiders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for wins and positioning in the AFC playoff picture as we enter the final three weeks of the season. They haven’t been the dominant…

rsz z0uadetf72a99y5mehmf
NFL
Bengals Would Improve Playoff Chances To 62% With A Win Over Steelers On Saturday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
rsz r1269098 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Puka Nacua Can Break The NFL Rookie Receiving Record This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
rsz usatsi 21934694 168390101 lowres
NFL
Raiders Player On Facing Chiefs: “We’re Not Worried About Them”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Is Matthew Stafford one of the most under-appreciated QBs of all time?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 22 2023
Arrow to top