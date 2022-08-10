Countries
Home News racing tips andrew mounts spreadex analysis wednesday august 10th

Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, August 10th

Andrew Mount's

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Beverley’s afternoon turf meeting for his two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, August 10th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

BEVERLEY 3.10

Progeny of the sire The Last Lion continue to underperform on turf, winning just 12 of their 244 starts (4.9%) for a huge loss of £175.07 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 23.19). KRAKEN FLORIDA, a general 13-2 shot, is unlikely to improve for the switch from Tapeta after beating only one home at Newcastle last time and can be sold in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose KRAKEN FLORIDA in Beverley 3.10

 

BEVERLEY 4.40

At the time of writing, WHITCLIFFE was trading as the 7-4 favourite for this 1m4f handicap, but he wears blinkers for the first time and that’s a big negative for the Charlie & Mark Johnston yard. Since the beginning of 2015, the yard is just five from 140 (3.6%) with first-time blinkered runners for a loss of £118.00 (expected winners = 14.31). Whitcliffe wasn’t beaten far into third when favourite over course and distance but that took his career score to 0-10 and he’s more likely to regress than to build on it now fitted with headgear. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters could do worse than outsider-of-four WITHAM RIVER who looks well handicapped on the form her showed in Ireland last year.

Recommendation: Oppose WHITCLIFFE in Beverley 4.40

Related

