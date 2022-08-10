Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for our NAP yesterday, we are back with more horse racing betting tips today, looking to continue our good form!

The meetings from Salisbury, Beverley and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Gowran Park, Ffos Las and Kempton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Salisbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Salisbury and one from Beverley, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Salisbury, Beverley, Yarmouth, Gowran Park, Ffos Las and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – GLAMOROUS BREEZE @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.30 Salisbury

Our NAP of the day comes from the afternoon racing at Salisbury Racecourse, where we have sided with Glamorous Breeze in this Class 5 Handicap over the five furlong distance.

This 4-year-old filly comes here in some excellent form, with a win, three runner-up finishes and a third place finish in her last five starts. Glamorous Breeze has won in Class 4 company before, and has plenty of experience running in this company. Faces a slight rise in the weights but nothing that isn’t manageable for the filly.

Jockey William Cox takes the reigns for this Christopher Mason trained horse, looking to claim a third win for Glamorous Breeze this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – REPUTATION @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Beverley



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Beverley, where we have selected Reputation for trainer Ruth Carr with jockey James Sullivan in the saddle for this Class 4 Handicap over the 7f96y trip.

This 9-year-old gelding comes here in some decent form, with two runner-up finishes and three third place finishes in his last six starts. Reputation has ran off 10st + numerous times, running well, but steps up to Class 4 company today, with over half a stone dropped in the weights. This will stand Reputation in good stead as he looks more comfortable of somewhere around 9st 7lbs.

Looking to claim his sixth win on the flat turf, and first since April 2019. But his form is certainly coming back and he has threatened on numerous occasions recently, so has a real chance here today.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Salisbury, Beverley, Yarmouth, Gowran Park, Ffos Las and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 41 races:

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Falesi Beach @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Wall Game @ 28/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Glamorous Breeze (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Murphy’s Dream @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Morning Poem @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Star Of Valour @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Minnesota Lad @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.40 Spirit Of Applause @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Bungley @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Reputation (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Andaleep @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.40 Whitcliffe @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Frisky @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Priscilla’s Wish @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.20 Seeking Gold @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.50 Bellstreet Bridie @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.20 At Liberty @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.55 Baileys Liberty @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Kelapa @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

4.20 Oh So Lovely @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Complete Fiction @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Didn’thavemuchtodo @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.55 Remind @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Andreas Vesalius @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Barnhill Rose @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.35 Mullacash Buzz @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Mctigue @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Whistledown @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Saxon Scene @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.05 Trans Montana @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.40 Virtuoso @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.15 True Jem @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Karuoka @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.20 Fast Forward @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Manwhothinkshecan @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Quantum Light @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.15 Heavenly Breath @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Fashion Love @ 5/6 with Bet UK

7.25 Conflict @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Mille Miglia @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Thunder Flash @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change