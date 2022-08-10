We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Salisbury and Gowran Park for three recommended bets on Wednesday, August 10th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

810 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

SALISBURY 2.00

ENGLEBERT (system – Havana Grey, turf sprints)

Progeny of the sire Havana Grey have a 29 from 144 record over 5f-6f on turf (20.1% strike-rate) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £60.04 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 20.91). Eight of those winners were scoring on their debuts and it could be worth chancing John Ferguson’s newcomer ENGLEBERT.

SALISBURY 3.00

DUELIST (system – Richard Hannon handicappers in first-time blinkers)

Since the beginning of 2015, the Hannon yard is 16 from 130 with their first-time blinkered runners in handicaps for a profit of £58.50. DUELIST Arrives here on the back of three placed efforts and the headgear, along with the booking of Hollie Doyle, can help him to get off the mark at the eighth attempt.

GOWRAN PARK 6.30

LORD DUDLEY (system – Gowran Park 7f handicaps, low draws)

Gowran Park’s Flat course is notorious for favouring low-drawn prominent racers, especially when the ground is yielding or faster. Since the beginning of 2016, simply backing all those runners from stalls 1, 2 or 3 in 7f handicaps, who were in the top six in the betting, would have found 31 winners from 124 bets for a profit of £63.38. LORD DUDLEY (stall 1) was trading as the 9-2 second favourite at the time of writing and can use his early speed to good effect.

162 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Spread-Ex Anlysis

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Debit card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 16:00 BST on 26th July 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 31st October 2022.

Related