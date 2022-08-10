This Wednesday, 10 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Lyrical Poetry. She contests the feature Listed race at Gowran Park this evening, the Hurry Harriet Stakes over an extended 1m 1f (5:20). Johnny Murtagh’s filly appeals now eased in grade at a sweet 7/2 price.
Placed against the colts on her penultimate horse racing outing, Lyrical Poetry drops down from Group 1 company from her last run. She was far from disgraced at the highest level and these are much calmer waters for this three-year-old Lope De Vega filly. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 10 August.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lyrical Poetry win?
If there’s one track in Ireland that punters should follow jockey-turned-trainer Murtagh at, then it’s Gowran. Backing all of his runners here blind on the top betting sites would’ve yielded a massive £75.30 profit off a £1 level stake. In Lyrical Poetry, he has the only previous course and distance winner in the Hurry Harriet line-up this year.
The runner-up and seventh have both scored since her victory here on reappearance. Off the back of making third time lucky on the track, Lyrical Poetry posted a smart horse racing result in defeat when splitting a couple of colts in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh. She pulled almost two lengths clear of subsequent Meld Stakes scorer Boundless Ocean in third.
Both of the boys she came home in-between were thought good enough by their connections to run in the Irish Derby. The fourth, Seisai, finished runner-up in a Group 2 on her last start, so the form looks particularly strong. Although Lyrical Poetry was eighth past the post (and promoted to seventh) in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time out, that was a very deep race.
Today’s horse racing NAP can cash in on this major ease in grade
She was in against her elders for the first time against top fillies and mares like La Petite Coco, My Astra and Rosscarbery. Now dropping down three levels, horse racing betting sites think Lyrical Poetry can give a much better account of herself. She remains open to plenty of further progress on what is just her sixth career start.
With regular jockey Ben Coen, who rides Gowran pretty well, once again aboard, she just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. A £10 punt on Lyrical Poetry with 888Sport returns £45 if she bounces back at her current odds. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…
