We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Wednesday, 10 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Lyrical Poetry. She contests the feature Listed race at Gowran Park this evening, the Hurry Harriet Stakes over an extended 1m 1f (5:20). Johnny Murtagh’s filly appeals now eased in grade at a sweet 7/2 price.

300 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Placed against the colts on her penultimate horse racing outing, Lyrical Poetry drops down from Group 1 company from her last run. She was far from disgraced at the highest level and these are much calmer waters for this three-year-old Lope De Vega filly. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 10 August.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lyrical Poetry win?

If there’s one track in Ireland that punters should follow jockey-turned-trainer Murtagh at, then it’s Gowran. Backing all of his runners here blind on the top betting sites would’ve yielded a massive £75.30 profit off a £1 level stake. In Lyrical Poetry, he has the only previous course and distance winner in the Hurry Harriet line-up this year.

The runner-up and seventh have both scored since her victory here on reappearance. Off the back of making third time lucky on the track, Lyrical Poetry posted a smart horse racing result in defeat when splitting a couple of colts in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh. She pulled almost two lengths clear of subsequent Meld Stakes scorer Boundless Ocean in third.

Both of the boys she came home in-between were thought good enough by their connections to run in the Irish Derby. The fourth, Seisai, finished runner-up in a Group 2 on her last start, so the form looks particularly strong. Although Lyrical Poetry was eighth past the post (and promoted to seventh) in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time out, that was a very deep race.

Today’s horse racing NAP can cash in on this major ease in grade

She was in against her elders for the first time against top fillies and mares like La Petite Coco, My Astra and Rosscarbery. Now dropping down three levels, horse racing betting sites think Lyrical Poetry can give a much better account of herself. She remains open to plenty of further progress on what is just her sixth career start.

With regular jockey Ben Coen, who rides Gowran pretty well, once again aboard, she just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. A £10 punt on Lyrical Poetry with 888Sport returns £45 if she bounces back at her current odds. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

145 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of the new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill because these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer today by following these six simple steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

377 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: