lucky 15 tips today andy newtons racing bets weds 10th aug

Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Weds 10th Aug

Updated

25 seconds ago

on

horse racing lucky 15

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Wednesday 10th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Salisbury, Yarmouth, Beverley, Ffos Las and Kempton.

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

CELTIC CHAMPION  @ 5/2 with BetUK – 2.00 Salisbury

Caught the eye last time at Glorious Goodwood, when fourth a  decent maiden and on that run looks the one to beat here. The Balding yard also won this race in 2018.

MODERN DANCER @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.20 Yarmouth

Got off the mark at the first time of asking at Doncaster in June. Connections have given the horse plenty of time to get over that race and this is a race the Appleby/Buick combo took in 2019 too.

ANDALEEP @ 6/4 with BetUK – 4.10 Beverley

In great form at the moment after winning at Windsor last Sunday over 1m3f. Back in trip here to 1m2f is fine, while the in-form Ben Curtis takes over in the saddle on this Kubler-trained 6 year-old.

VIRTUOSO @ 7/2 with BetUK – 6.40 Ffos Las

Yet to get off the mark but has only had 6 career runs and ran another respectable race here at the track last time out (2nd). Doesn’t look the best of races either, so hoping the Andrew Balding team, who have a 24% record with their 3 year-olds at the track, have found a good opportunity for the horse to get off the mark

