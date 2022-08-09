Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Weds 10th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Wednesday 10th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Salisbury, Yarmouth, Beverley, Ffos Las and Kempton.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

CELTIC CHAMPION @ 5/2 with BetUK – 2.00 Salisbury



Caught the eye last time at Glorious Goodwood, when fourth a decent maiden and on that run looks the one to beat here. The Balding yard also won this race in 2018.

MODERN DANCER @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.20 Yarmouth



Got off the mark at the first time of asking at Doncaster in June. Connections have given the horse plenty of time to get over that race and this is a race the Appleby/Buick combo took in 2019 too.

In great form at the moment after winning at Windsor last Sunday over 1m3f. Back in trip here to 1m2f is fine, while the in-form Ben Curtis takes over in the saddle on this Kubler-trained 6 year-old.

VIRTUOSO @ 7/2 with BetUK – 6.40 Ffos Las



Yet to get off the mark but has only had 6 career runs and ran another respectable race here at the track last time out (2nd). Doesn’t look the best of races either, so hoping the Andrew Balding team, who have a 24% record with their 3 year-olds at the track, have found a good opportunity for the horse to get off the mark

