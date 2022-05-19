Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, May 19th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew fielded against four horses on Wednesday and all were beaten. He has two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, May 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LINGFIELD 4.35 DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER

I’m expecting the stands’ side ‘golden highway’ to be operational on the straight turf course at Lingfield this afternoon, favouring those drawn high in this 6f handicap. However, the market is headed by ARLECCHINO’S GIFT who has a poor draw in stall 3 of 9. He’s also winless on turf, recording form figures of 795557 (0-6).

KEEP ME HAPPY (stall 2) is also prominent in the betting and her tendency to hang to her left is not going to do her any favours on this straight track. She finished second of 13 when 25-1 at Thirsk last time but may have been flattered – she had a useful low draw and the race was run to suit her patient style (the first three home all came from well off the pace).

The best way to take the pair on is a buy of DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER with Spreadex. Fixed odds punters might want to consider NOTRE MAISON, well drawn in stall 8 and best of those to race prominently when fifth of 13 at Bath on her reappearance last month.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in Lingfield 4.35

SANDOWN JOCKEYS

Since the beginning of the 2017 Flat season, jockey DAVID PROBERT has ridden just one winner from 76 mounts at Sandown for a huge loss of £67.00 to a £1 level stake at SP (-88.2% on turnover). The expected number of winners based on their prices was in excess of eight.

He has five rides at tonight’s meeting and I’m happy to take them on. He rides the favourite – CHASSERAL – in the opener (5.40) but this looks more competitive than her 11-8 price suggests and stall 8 might not be ideal.

DUTY BOUND might improve now handicapping in the 6.15 but he’s the slowest of the five runners according to Topspeed in the Racing Post. PARADIAS is prominent in the betting for the 1m2f handicap (6.45) but looks in need of a big field/strong pace scenario rather than this small field and likely tactical affair.

Recommendation: Sell DAVID PROBERT in Sandown Jockeys

