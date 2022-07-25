We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Monday, 25 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Echoes In Rain. She goes in the feature race on the opening day of the Galway Festival, a 2m 1f qualified riders’ handicap (6:40). This Willie Mullins runner appeals at odds of 100/30 this evening.

Unexposed as a stayer on the Flat, Echoes In Rain is one of seven running here for a top Irish horse racing yard. With the stable bang in form and her first choice on jockey bookings, connections clearly expect a big run. That’s why this mare is our horse racing NAP of the Day today. This is why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Echoes In Rain win?

Two of the last three winners of this have been mares, and the top betting sites know Mullins has landed three of the five most recent renewals. Twice placed in Grade 1 hurdles behind superstar Honeysuckle earlier in the year, Echoes In Rain brings a high level of form from the National Hunt sphere.

A Flat rating of 87 compared to her hurdle mark of 150 certainly makes her look well-handicapped on the pick of horse racing results posted in that sphere. Echoes In Rain won two of her five starts on the level in the French provinces prior to joining Mullins. The daughter of Authorized shares a sire with plenty of Flat stayers, so stepping up in trip to this distance without any jumps for the first time should be fine.

Today’s horse racing NAP the stable’s first string in handicap

Crack amateur and trainer’s son Patrick Mullins piloted Echoes In Rain to Grade 1 glory at last year’s Punchestown Festival. He has a 50 per cent strike rate aboard her. Mullins junior also had the pick of seven runners from the yard here, so horse racing betting sites understand the significance of his choice of mount.

With the stable boasting a 25 per cent strike rate (and £22.02 profit from a £1 level stake) at Galway on the Flat over the last five years, Echoes In Rain just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 25 July.

