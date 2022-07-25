Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with two meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland, one from across in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After successive days of winning tips from Paul Kelly with his NAP of the day winning on Saturday and his next best bet winning on Sunday, he is back today for more betting tips on each and every race from the UK and Ireland today!

The meetings from Ayr and Newton Abbot get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Galway, Windsor and Ffos Las get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Ffos Las.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Newton Abbot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Newton Abbot, Galway, Windsor and Ffos Las

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – TATTERSTALL @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Ayr



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the day up in Scotland at Ayr Racecourse, where we have selected Tatterstall for trainer Michael Dods in this Class 5 race over 5f110y.

This 2-year-old colt has two race starts under his belt so far, finishing in third and second place respectively. Tatterstall is looking for his maiden victory but has shown signs of improvement in both of his races and looks more than capable to win this off a reasonable 9st 7lbs mark.

Clear second at Beverley last time out at the beginning of July, likely to progress further today. Tatterstall looks like to horse to beat here.

NEXT BEST – STATE CROWN @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.25 Newton Abbot

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Newton Abbot races, where we have sided with State Crown for trainer Evan Williams and jockey Isabel Williams this afternoon in this Class 3 Handicap Hurdle over the 2m2f110f trip.

This 5-year-old gelding has shown some impressive form in recent runs, with a win and a third place finish in his last two racing starts. Last time out State Crown won around this course in a Class 3 Handicap Hurdle, winning by 2 1/2 lengths, making all and keeping on inside the final furlong.

Steps up two furlongs today and has been handed a three-pound rise in the weights, but that looks reasonable and there is no reason why State Crown can’t make it back-to-back wins here at Newton Abbot.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ayr, Newton Abbot, Galway, Windsor and Ffos Las on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 33 races:

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Tatterstall (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Signora Camacho @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.10 Earn Your Stripes @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Grigadale @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Noble Anthem @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Yaaser @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Red Allure @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Huelgoat @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.25 State Crown (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Balkardy @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.35 Clearance @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.10 One For Billy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.45 Dame De Fortune @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Gaoth Chuil @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Sil Ver Klass @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Pivotal Trigger @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.40 Echoes In Rain @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Band Width @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.50 War Correspondent @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Fiveonefive @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Airshow @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Al Dasim @ 5/6 with Bet UK

6.30 Thunder Ball @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.00 A Sure Welcome @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.35 Special Envoy @ 4/5 with Bet UK

8.10 Kaasirr @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Rita Rana @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

6.20 On The Pulse @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Atty’s Edge @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Tamilla @ 4/9 with Bet UK

8.00 Precisely @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Hurricane Helen @ 9/4 with Bet UK

9.00 Majestic @ 9/4 with Bet UK

