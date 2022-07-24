Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – July 25th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in great form last week and has three selections for racing at Ayr and Galway on Monday, July 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

AYR 1.35

SIGNORA CAMACHO (system – John Quinn, Ayr)

Since the beginning of 2010 the John Quinn yard has a 41 from 219 (18.7%) record at Ayr for a profit of £68.36 (Flat and jumps combined). Brazen Bolt (9-4) was a well-backed winner on this system last Monday and SIGNORA CAMACHO can follow suit in this nursery.

AYR 3.20

GLASSES UP (system – course expert)

GLASSES UP loves Ayr, scoring on six of his 17 course visits for a profit of £40.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. He was only fifth of the six runners when 13-8 favourite here last time but that race came after a break of just 24 hours and he has often struggled when turned around very quickly, recording course figures when back within a week of 6445 (0-4). His course record when given a break of between eight and 21 days stands at 111541211522 (6-12) for a profit of £45.25. That latest run came 21 days ago and he could bounce back today.

GALWAY 6.40

WINTERWATCH (system – Harry Fry, second run after a wind operation)

Harry Fry has a 14 from 57 record with horses having their second run back after wind surgery but backing them all would have resulted in a loss of £17.57 to a £1 level stake at SP. However, those who finished first or second on their first run back after the wind operation had an 11 from 17 record for a profit of £12.68. The last-time-out winners were eight from 11. WINTERWATCH won on the all-weather at Kempton last month on his first run following the surgery and looks a potential improver now making his handicap hurdle debut.

