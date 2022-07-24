Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 25th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Monday 25th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Windsor, Ayr, Newton Abbot and Ffos Las.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
NOBLE ANTHEM @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.20 Ayr
CD winner at this track last time out. Up only 3lbs for that win but is up in grade this time and actually carries 2lbs less in racing weight. Cheekpieces are also on today to help sharpen him up, so is taken to confirm the form of his win over Glasses Up, who he takes on again.
SAN GIOVANNI @ 1/2 with BetUK – 1.50 Newton Abbot
Looks a two-horse battle with the Nicholls runner the main danger. But this Harry Fry runner was a tidy 4 length winner at Worcester in June and with that being his first career win can be expected to kick on now. Looks worth sticking with under jockey Nick Scholfield, who was on last time too.
TAMILLA @ 2/5 with BetUK – 7.25 Ffos Las
This William Haggas runner sets the standard here despite not winning a race yet. Has only had 4 career runs but hit the crossbar last time at Haydock when going down by a flared nostil. That came over 1m2f but stayed on well too so the step up in trip here to 1m4f will help. Should be hard to beat.
WESTERN WRITER @ 11/8 with BetUK – 8.10 Windsor
A close second at Yarmouth last time out at the end of June. Up just 3lbs for that and William Buick takes back over in the saddle to ride this Godolphin horse. Trip is fine and acts well on the quick surface – should have every chance of getting his second career win.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
