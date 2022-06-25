Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, June 25th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew returns from a short break with three recommended bets/trades at Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Saturday, June 25th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWCASTLE FAVOURITES

FAVOURITES have fared well on the six Northumberland Plate days at Newcastle since the track switched to Tapeta, with three winners favourites on three of occasions and two at the other trio of meetings. There has been plenty of runner-up efforts too from the market leaders and the Spreadex FAVOURITES index could be a little low (72-76 at the time of writing). With luck, we’ll get off to a strong start – Hugo Palmer’s THE NU FORM WAY left the money behind when only fifth at Haydock on his seasonal/stable debut but his new trainer will have learnt from that and the cash has arrived again this morning, while STRIKE RED (1.50) is likely to head the market and is two from two in handicaps at this venue.

Recommendation: Buy FAVOURITES at Newcastle

NEWMARKET 3.15

POGO (10-13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market) scored narrowly in the Group 3 John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock last time but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that he was flattered. The rail was the place to be a that meeting and he never left the inside, making all to score by a nose from LANEQASH (19-22 with Spreadex). The runner-up was another who had good track position throughout, sitting just off the pace on the inside rail and he’s 0-6 since his debut win in August 2020. The pair clash again in the 7f House Of Cavani Menswear Criterion Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon and both can be opposed. I’ve sold them individually, though both have low racecard numbers (1 and 3 respectively) and a buy of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER is another angle.

Recommendation: Oppose POGO and LANEQASH in Newmarket 3.15

CHESTER 4.45

Paul Midgley’s GOOD LUCK FOX underwent wind surgery after his Musselburgh third in late April and had excuses when only eighth of 11 at Haydock next time. That was race run to suit the hold-up horses and he sat too close to the early gallop. His stall 7 draw wasn’t ideal either (first three drawn 3, 1 and 2) and he’s worth another chance in this competitive 5f handicap.

Recommendation: Back GOOD LUCK FOX in Chester 4.45

