Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew made a profit with his sole selection on Sunday and has two jockey-based bets/trades on Monday, August 8th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
WOLVERHAMPTON JOCKEYS
Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface rides very differently in the summer compared to the depths of winter and HOLLIE DOYLE has cottoned on to the need to be prominent here when the track is dry. Backing all her rides here from June to September would have found 32 winners from 130 bets (24.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £88.96 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 17.33). She has a good book of mounts today, including RADETSKY, who could be hard to pass when he makes his debut for Brett Johnson in the 6f claimer (2.15). Buy Doyle at 33 in the Spreadex WOLVERHAMPTON JOCKEYS market.
Recommendation: Buy HOLLIE DOYLE in Wolverhampton Jockeys
KEMPTON JOCKEYS
DAVID PROBERT is operating at a 20% strike-rate in the past fortnight and his five rides at Kempton today could see him cover the spread of 34-37 with Spreadex. Andrew Balding’s newcomer MATCHING SOX (1.00) and the consistent THEY DON’T KNOW (1.30), runner-up in five of his last six starts, might be able to contribute 10-15 points between them before FEYHA, one of his better chances, runs in the 2.00. She finished a solid fifth in a Ffos Las maiden on last month’s debut doing second best of those to chase the strong early pace. The prominently-ridden fourth and sixth placed on their next starts at 18-1 and 14-1, and the eighth came out to win at 11-1 at Southwell. Feyha was five lengths in front of that one and looks good value for fixed odds punters at 7-2 with Spreadex. MUNCH (2.30), Probert’s shortest-priced ride of the afternoon, won over course and distance last time and should be bang there at the business end, while the consistent TIN FANDANGO (4.00) looks a likely points scorer in the 4.00.
Recommendation: Buy DAVID PROBERT in Kempton Jockeys
