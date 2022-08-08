We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a profit with his sole selection on Sunday and has two jockey-based bets/trades on Monday, August 8th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

WOLVERHAMPTON JOCKEYS

Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface rides very differently in the summer compared to the depths of winter and HOLLIE DOYLE has cottoned on to the need to be prominent here when the track is dry. Backing all her rides here from June to September would have found 32 winners from 130 bets (24.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £88.96 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 17.33). She has a good book of mounts today, including RADETSKY, who could be hard to pass when he makes his debut for Brett Johnson in the 6f claimer (2.15). Buy Doyle at 33 in the Spreadex WOLVERHAMPTON JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy HOLLIE DOYLE in Wolverhampton Jockeys

KEMPTON JOCKEYS

DAVID PROBERT is operating at a 20% strike-rate in the past fortnight and his five rides at Kempton today could see him cover the spread of 34-37 with Spreadex. Andrew Balding’s newcomer MATCHING SOX (1.00) and the consistent THEY DON’T KNOW (1.30), runner-up in five of his last six starts, might be able to contribute 10-15 points between them before FEYHA, one of his better chances, runs in the 2.00. She finished a solid fifth in a Ffos Las maiden on last month’s debut doing second best of those to chase the strong early pace. The prominently-ridden fourth and sixth placed on their next starts at 18-1 and 14-1, and the eighth came out to win at 11-1 at Southwell. Feyha was five lengths in front of that one and looks good value for fixed odds punters at 7-2 with Spreadex. MUNCH (2.30), Probert’s shortest-priced ride of the afternoon, won over course and distance last time and should be bang there at the business end, while the consistent TIN FANDANGO (4.00) looks a likely points scorer in the 4.00.

Recommendation: Buy DAVID PROBERT in Kempton Jockeys

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

