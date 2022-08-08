We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew starts the new week with three selections at Kempton (all-weather) and Windsor (turf) on Monday, August 8th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

KEMPTON 2.30

MUNCH (system – New Bay, top-three finish last time out)

Backing in-form progeny of the sire New Bay has been a route to profit, with those who finished in the top three last time going on to land 77 of their 240 Flat starts (32.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £73.81 to a £1 level stake (expected winners = 54.61). MUNCH, a narrow 12-1 winner over course and distance on her second career start last time, might be able to follow up.

KEMPTON 3.30

ELECTRESS (system – Ralph Beckett, fillies’ handicaps on Polytrack)

Since 2010, Ralph Beckett has a 19 from 66 record in fillies’ handicaps on the all-weather and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £39.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. ELECTRESS finished last at Newbury on her most recent outing but that was a Class 2 contest on unsuitably quick ground. She was short-headed at Goodwood the last time she raced in today’s Class 4 level and could be worth chancing at a nice price on her all-weather debut.

WINDSOR 8.10

HELLAVAPACE (system – Hellvelyn, AW to turf switch)

Progeny of the sire Hellvelyn have a superior strike-rate on turf as compared to the all-weather (9.0% strike-rate as opposed to 4.57%) and they often make good bets when switching from synthetics to grass, landing 23 of their 175 starts (13.14%) for a profit of £130.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. HELLAVAPACE is no star but she is consistent and might be able to open her turf account after running a solid third on Chelmsford’s Polytrack last time where she fared best of the prominent racers.

