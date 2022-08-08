Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Kempton and Wolverhampton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Windsor, Ripon and Ballinrobe get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Kempton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Ballinrobe.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ripon and one from Kempton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Kempton, Wolverhampton, Windsor, Ripon and Ballinrobe

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – EAGLE EYED FREDDIE @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 5.45 Ripon

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the evening in Yorkshire at Ripon Racecourse, where we have selected Eagle Eyed Freddie to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the one mile trip.

This 4-year-old came back from a long layoff with back-to-back wins on the all weather tracks, and should be able to bring that form over to the turf today. Eagle Eyed Freddie drops three-pounds in the weights from his last run where he won, so the shorter trip and lower handicap should play into his hands massively.

Provided Eagle Eyed Freddie can transfer over his all-weather form to the turf today, trainer Michael Appleby could have a hat-trick of wins here for the gelding on his return. Big chance.

NEXT BEST – SICILIAN VITO @ 15/2 with Bet UK – 1.30 Kempton



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Kempton where we have sided with Sicilian Vito for trainer John Ryan with jockey Luke Morris in the saddle for this Class 5 Handicap over one mile.

This 3-year-old gelding has some reasonable form behind him, with two third place finishes in his last two starts. Sicilian Vito went hard in front in his latest run at Lingfield before slightly weakening before the finish, but today’s drop in one furlong could play massively in favour of him.

He is drawn to attack here off a mark of 9st 3lbs and looks like one of the outsiders in this race who could cause a big challenge to the favourite. Sicilian Vito should go well here at a fantastic price.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Monday 8th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 8th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 8th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, want to see how much you could win backing our various tipsters’ tips? Why not check out our new horse racing bet calculator which is completely free to use!

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Kempton, Wolverhampton, Windsor, Ripon and Ballinrobe on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Keep Bidding @ 8/15 with Bet UK

1.30 Sicilian Vito (NB) @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Fariba @ EVS with Bet UK

2.30 Munch @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Crackovia @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Hexameter @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Tin Fandango @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Planet Legend @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Russellinthebushes @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Starnberg @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Marchetti @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Rose Fandango @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Darcy’s Rock @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Kath’s Toyboy @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Ellie Piper @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Nashur @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.05 Sassy Redhead @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Shawaag @ 22/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Gaius @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.35 Citizen General @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Lilandra @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Eagle Eyed Freddie (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Expeditious @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Stunt Game @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Foreseeable Future @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Gibside @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Piiastrella @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Vado Forte @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.55 Mr Globalist @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Estepona Sun @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.55 Makfils @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Jumping Susie @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.55 The Holmeister @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Noble Birth @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change