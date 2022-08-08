We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Monday, 8 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Wonder Laish. He contests the claiming hurdle over an extended 2m that kicks off this evening’s card at Ballinrobe (5:25). Charles Byrnes’ runner is a strong fancy at this low level at a fine 5/4 price.

Representing one of the wiliest horse racing trainers in Ireland, Wonder Laish should bolt up here. He receives 14lb in penalties and jockey claims from his main market rival in the overnight betting. This 10-year-old Halling gelding is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Wonder Laish win?

Ballingarry handler Byrnes has a 50 per cent strike rate with his Ballinrobe runners this season to date. Punters who follow the stable at this track by backing its runners on top betting sites would have £4.50 profit off a £1 level stake if doing so. In Wonder Laish, Byrnes as a horse twice placed in Grade 3 company who las won 12 months ago.

That came in a conditions contest at Kilbeggan under today’s rider Philip Byrnes. In fact, on both previous occasions that this jockey has ridden Wonder Laish, he has scored. Rated 144 at his peak, the pick of his horse racing results and form should be enough to win this. That’s because the best rating among today’s rivals is 124.

Today’s horse racing NAP weighted to run a big race

With Wonder Laish receiving 7lb from the albeit race-fit Vado Forte and Philip Byrnes taking a further 7lb off, he’s weighted to go very well here. He ran off 138 on his last racecourse appearance, a whole stone better with the handicapper than his main market rival on horse racing betting sites, and creates a strong case.

The yard’s last two runners have scored, so everything points to a big run from Wonder Laish. We just had to make him our horse racing NAP of the Day today. A £10 punt on Wonder Laish with 888Sport returns £22.50 if he can win this seller. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

