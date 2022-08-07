Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Mon 8th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Monday 8th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Kempton, Wolverhampton, Windsor and Ripon.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

KEEP BIDDING @ 8/11 with BetUK – 1.00 Kempton



4th of 13 in a fair race at Epsom, which was only his second career run. Before that ran second to a nice sort at Notttingham and so those two efforts look the best on show here. Has also shown plenty of pace so the drop back to 5f is fine and trainer Ralph Beckett has a useful 16% record with his juveniles at the track.

William Buick catches the eye booked to ride this David Evans runner. Dropped in grade here into a Class 6, while only previous AW run was a fair effort here at Wolverhampton two runs back.

TEMPER TRAP @ 5/4 with BetUK – 5.45 Ripon



Easy winner at Hamilton last time out and a 4lb rise doesn’t look enough to stop him going in again. In fact, that rise (and more) has been offset with jockey Brandon Wilkie riding to claim a handy 8lbs too. Drop in trip is fine and looks work sticking with.

Got off the mark last time here over this trip and is up only 3lbs for that. Jockey Callum Shepherd rides again too and now this Charlie Fellowes runner has got off the mark that should also give him the confidence to improve further.

