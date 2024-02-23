Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly one of the frontrunners to become Xavi’s successor at Barcelona, but doubts remain over his ability to handle such a massive club.

Barcelona Like Roberto De Zerbi But Are Skeptical About His Ability To Manage At This Level

Following Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal at the end of January, Xavi announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. Since the bombshell dropped, the Blaugrana have been looking for a top coach capable of filling in for Xavi. Over the last few weeks, the Catalans have been linked to many top coaches, including Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, ex-Germany manager Hansi Flick, and Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp.

In addition to the three German coaches, Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi has been named as one of the favorites for the managerial position at Barcelona. According to a report from Adrian Sanchez (via Barcelona Universal), Barcelona rate De Zerbi highly, primarily due to his system. He instructs his team to move freely, hold on to the ball, and press in numbers, resulting in an exciting watch for viewers. De Zerbi has also done excellent work with youngsters at Brighton, which is an encouraging sign for La Masia-fueled Barcelona.

His track record proves that he can be a perfect coach for the Catalans. However, the club hierarchy is reportedly unsure whether he has what it takes to thrive at a European superclub. So far, the 44-year-old has managed Darfo Boario, Foggia, Palermo, Benevento, Sassuolo, and Shakhtar Donetsk. Apart from Shakhtar, none of the clubs regularly vie for titles and trophies.

Additionally, De Zerbi supposedly has a hefty €10-15 million ($10.8-16.2 million) release clause in his Brighton contract, further complicating the pursuit for Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if Barca still go for De Zerbi despite the complications or opt for a German coach for next season.

Barca Legend Pep Guardiola Believes Robert De Zerbi Is One Of The ‘Most Influential Managers In Last 20 Years’

In May last year, Manchester City manager and Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Roberto De Zerbi, calling him one of the best managers in the world. He claimed the Seagulls had a unique playing style and used possession in a way that had not been done for a long time.

The two-time Treble-winning manager said (via Eurosport):

“[De Zerbi is] one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years.

“There is no team playing the way they [Brighton] play – it’s unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great. I didn’t expect him to do it in this short space of time.”

He concluded by adding:

“He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolizes the ball in a way it hasn’t been for a long time.”

De Zerbi has managed Brighton in 73 games so far, taking them to 35 wins, 16 draws, and 22 losses.