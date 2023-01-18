NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Squad Value Comparison | Eagles Wages $30m More Than Giants

Author image
Kyle Curran
Giants Eagles
Giants Eagles
Ahead of this weekends big NFC Divisional round clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, we’re taking a look at the squad values of the two teams. 

They’ve already met on two occasions so far this season, with the high-flying Eagles winning both games. The first meeting ended in 48-22, and the second on the season finale was a 22-16 win in favour of the Eagles once again.

Can the Giants get a third-time lucky victory and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2011?

It may be a hard task for Brian Daboll’s Giants, with the Eagles holding a 14-3 record for the season. However the sides have met four times in the playoffs before, with both of them having two wins each.

Comparisons 

All figures from spotrac.

Adjusted Salary Cap

Eagles: $230,433,472

Giants: $226,521,110

Active Contracts

Eagles: $192,515,941

Giants: $162,382,773

Dead Cap

Eagles: $27,389,571

Giants: $3,796,773

2022 Rollover 

Eagles: $5,433,472

Giants: $1,521,110

Total (All)

Eagles: $219,905,512

Giants: $172,179,048

Est. Cap Space (All)

Eagles: $10,527,960

Giants: $54,342,062

Franchise Total Value

The total value of NFL franchises calculate as some of the highest sums in all of world sport, and according to Forbes, the Eagles are worth around $4.9 billion. Meanwhile the Giants are worth more at $6 billion.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, both teams aren’t really expected to win at all. However, BetOnline does offer odds of +525 for the Eagles to go all the way. However, the Giants are the least favourite to win Super Bowl LVII at +2800 on BetOnline.

