Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Squad Value Comparison | Eagles Wages $30m More Than Giants

Ahead of this weekends big NFC Divisional round clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, we’re taking a look at the squad values of the two teams.
They’ve already met on two occasions so far this season, with the high-flying Eagles winning both games. The first meeting ended in 48-22, and the second on the season finale was a 22-16 win in favour of the Eagles once again.
Can the Giants get a third-time lucky victory and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2011?
It may be a hard task for Brian Daboll’s Giants, with the Eagles holding a 14-3 record for the season. However the sides have met four times in the playoffs before, with both of them having two wins each.
Comparisons
All figures from spotrac.
Adjusted Salary Cap
Eagles: $230,433,472
Giants: $226,521,110
Active Contracts
Eagles: $192,515,941
Giants: $162,382,773
Dead Cap
Eagles: $27,389,571
Giants: $3,796,773
2022 Rollover
Eagles: $5,433,472
Giants: $1,521,110
Total (All)
Eagles: $219,905,512
Giants: $172,179,048
Est. Cap Space (All)
Eagles: $10,527,960
Giants: $54,342,062
Franchise Total Value
The total value of NFL franchises calculate as some of the highest sums in all of world sport, and according to Forbes, the Eagles are worth around $4.9 billion. Meanwhile the Giants are worth more at $6 billion.
With the Super Bowl just around the corner, both teams aren’t really expected to win at all. However, BetOnline does offer odds of +525 for the Eagles to go all the way. However, the Giants are the least favourite to win Super Bowl LVII at +2800 on BetOnline.
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2022 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Compare the top football sportsbooks
- Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare the best NBA sportsbooks