Patriots And Texans Top The List Of DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, and there are plenty of different rumors swirling about where he might end up.

Hopkins had a couple of down seasons production wise during his final two seasons with Arizona. He is still a solid receiver, but the days of him being one of the top players at his position are likely behind him. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a sweepstake of sorts for his services, as long as the price is right, of course.

DeAndre Hopkins Rumors Heating Up, Patriots And Texans Named

Update: The #Patriots are interested in signing WR DeAndre Hopkins, per @diannaESPN Russini adds that the #Bills are not “All In” on him, but they’ve had conversations about it and watching how it goes. She also adds that the #Cowboys and #Jets are not currently interested in… pic.twitter.com/nghhFC2M3I — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2023

The day began on Thursday with reports that he had interest in playing for his former team. Hopkins spent the best years of his career with the Houston Texans, receiving 5 Pro Bowl nods and 5 All-Pro selections as well. He was unceremoniously traded back in 2020, ending his tenure with the team. But according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins is open to a return.

There is a new regime in Houston, and things look far different from the last time Hopkins was a member of the Texans. But rookie quarterback CJ Stroud could use a veteran target like him, and he’d be a recognizable name for the fan base as new head coach DeMeco Ryans looks to make his imprint on the franchise.

But that wasn’t the only news regarding DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday. It was later reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the New England Patriots had interest in the wide receiver. Bill Belichick and company have long been rumored to want Hopkins on the roster, and he could certainly help bolster a lackluster depth chart at the position.

Report: WR DeAndre Hopkins is interested in signing with the Texans, currently “Gauging” multiple teams.https://t.co/gyVA1vSiK3 pic.twitter.com/jsJUWIIVcD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2023

Russini went on to report on teams that are out of the running, as well. The Chiefs and Bills have been thought to be the favorites to eventually sign Hopkins, but the latter may be out. Buffalo has apparently had conversations about bringing him in, but they are not “all in” on the situation. She added that the Jets and Cowboys are not currently interested.

DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t officially started visiting teams yet, but he will do so starting next week. It is unclear how much money he will demand on the open market, but any team pursues him will be wary. According to some NFL executives, Hopkins has lost a step and is no longer a deep, downfield threat.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like