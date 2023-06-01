NFL

Patriots And Texans Top The List Of DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

Anthony R. Cardenas
DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, and there are plenty of different rumors swirling about where he might end up.

Hopkins had a couple of down seasons production wise during his final two seasons with Arizona. He is still a solid receiver, but the days of him being one of the top players at his position are likely behind him. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a sweepstake of sorts for his services, as long as the price is right, of course.

DeAndre Hopkins Rumors Heating Up, Patriots And Texans Named

The day began on Thursday with reports that he had interest in playing for his former team. Hopkins spent the best years of his career with the Houston Texans, receiving 5 Pro Bowl nods and 5 All-Pro selections as well. He was unceremoniously traded back in 2020, ending his tenure with the team. But according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins is open to a return.

There is a new regime in Houston, and things look far different from the last time Hopkins was a member of the Texans. But rookie quarterback CJ Stroud could use a veteran target like him, and he’d be a recognizable name for the fan base as new head coach DeMeco Ryans looks to make his imprint on the franchise.

But that wasn’t the only news regarding DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday. It was later reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the New England Patriots had interest in the wide receiver. Bill Belichick and company have long been rumored to want Hopkins on the roster, and he could certainly help bolster a lackluster depth chart at the position.

Russini went on to report on teams that are out of the running, as well. The Chiefs and Bills have been thought to be the favorites to eventually sign Hopkins, but the latter may be out. Buffalo has apparently had conversations about bringing him in, but they are not “all in” on the situation. She added that the Jets and Cowboys are not currently interested.

DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t officially started visiting teams yet, but he will do so starting next week. It is unclear how much money he will demand on the open market, but any team pursues him will be wary. According to some NFL executives, Hopkins has lost a step and is no longer a deep, downfield threat.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
