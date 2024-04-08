For the last six seasons, LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has three post-season appearances with the Lakers and won the Finals in 2020. Last season, the Lakers turned it on at the end of the year and made a deep playoff run. However, the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Nuggets.

In 2023-24, the Lakers are 45-34 with three games left in their regular season. James has played in 68 of the Lakers’ 79 games so far. Recently, NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed how the veteran forward has some decisions to make this offseason. As a lifelong LeBron James savant, Windhorst thinks he has an idea of what the 20-time all-star will do. He believes James will opt out of his current deal with the Lakers and ask for a no-trade clause.

Is LeBron James looking to leave the Lakers after the 2023-24 season?

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron James will likely opt out of his current deal with the Lakers. James is set to make $51.4 million in a player option with Los Angeles in 2024-25. It’s not about the money at this point in his career. Windhorst details how it’s a no-trade clause that James might be seeking. The 39-year-old doesn’t want to have to deal with free agency this offseason. Rumors of James leaving the Lakers mid-season happened in 2023-24.

This was the first time in a while that James faced legitimate trade rumors. The veteran forward wants assurance that the Lakers will not move him if he opts out of his current deal. That doesn’t mean that James will not re-sign with the Lakers. A no-trade clause would give James the security he needs. Are the Lakers willing to accommodate that? If they want to keep LeBron on their roster, it would be in their best interest.

At their best, the Lakers are championship contenders in the West. Los Angeles has the pieces to compete in the postseason this year. Will they capitalize on their opportunity? The clock is ticking for LeBron’s career and his time with the Lakers. If the season ends ugly in the 2024 playoffs, James could seriously consider leaving this offseason. Especially if his son Bronny James does enter the NBA Draft. LeBron has stated endlessly how how wants to play with his son in the NBA. If Bronny got drafted in 2024, James could join the team he gets drafted to on a one-year deal. That’s all speculation and we need to wait and see how this all plays out. For now, the Lakers are ninth in the West and will likely be competing in the play-in tournament.