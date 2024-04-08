NBA

One NBA insider believes LeBron James will opt out of his current contract and seek a no-trade clause

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
LeBron James Lakers pic
LeBron James Lakers pic

For the last six seasons, LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has three post-season appearances with the Lakers and won the Finals in 2020. Last season, the Lakers turned it on at the end of the year and made a deep playoff run. However, the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Nuggets. 

In 2023-24, the Lakers are 45-34 with three games left in their regular season. James has played in 68 of the Lakers’ 79 games so far. Recently, NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed how the veteran forward has some decisions to make this offseason. As a lifelong LeBron James savant, Windhorst thinks he has an idea of what the 20-time all-star will do. He believes James will opt out of his current deal with the Lakers and ask for a no-trade clause.

Is LeBron James looking to leave the Lakers after the 2023-24 season?


According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron James will likely opt out of his current deal with the Lakers. James is set to make $51.4 million in a player option with Los Angeles in 2024-25. It’s not about the money at this point in his career. Windhorst details how it’s a no-trade clause that James might be seeking. The 39-year-old doesn’t want to have to deal with free agency this offseason. Rumors of James leaving the Lakers mid-season happened in 2023-24.

This was the first time in a while that James faced legitimate trade rumors. The veteran forward wants assurance that the Lakers will not move him if he opts out of his current deal. That doesn’t mean that James will not re-sign with the Lakers. A no-trade clause would give James the security he needs. Are the Lakers willing to accommodate that? If they want to keep LeBron on their roster, it would be in their best interest.


At their best, the Lakers are championship contenders in the West. Los Angeles has the pieces to compete in the postseason this year. Will they capitalize on their opportunity? The clock is ticking for LeBron’s career and his time with the Lakers. If the season ends ugly in the 2024 playoffs, James could seriously consider leaving this offseason. Especially if his son Bronny James does enter the NBA Draft. LeBron has stated endlessly how how wants to play with his son in the NBA. If Bronny got drafted in 2024, James could join the team he gets drafted to on a one-year deal. That’s all speculation and we need to wait and see how this all plays out. For now, the Lakers are ninth in the West and will likely be competing in the play-in tournament.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz karl anthony towns timberwolves
NBA

LATEST Timberwolves Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns Back Before NBA Playoffs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NBA
NBA Insider Says Orlando Could Throw Big Money At Klay Thompson This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024

With Stephen Curry taking a night off in order to rest, Klay Thompson took over in Golden State’s decisive victory over the flailing Utah Jazz on Sunday evening. His 32…

Naz Reid Timberwolves pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Naz Reid wants to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024

At 54-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for first place in the Western Conferences. The Nuggets, Thunder, and themselves have all secured a playoff spot in 2024. This is their…

Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Will Brandon Ingram return before the end of the regular season for the Pelicans?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
NBA
Pacers Hold Off The Heat With The 6th Seed In The East On The Line
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Bronny James USC pic
NBA
Bronny James is declaring for the NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Trayce Jackson Davis Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis is finally starting to flourish for Golden State
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top