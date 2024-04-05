It’s no secret that LeBron James wants the opportunity to play with his son in the NBA. Bronny James was a freshman at USC this past season. The 19-year-old went into cardiac arrest last July and the start of his time with the Trojans was delayed. Luckily, Bronny was cleared to return to basketball and has recently made decisions about his future.

James announced that he will not be playing at USC next season. The talented combo guard has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal. His next few months will be important in determining what the next step is for James in his career. Is he ready to take his talent to the NBA or does he need another season collegially to work on his overall game?

Will Bronny James be drafted in 2024 or will he stay in college for another season?

USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and will also enter the transfer portal, he said on Instagram Friday. pic.twitter.com/uZlqrfQPvb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2024



Last year, Bronny James’ start to his college career was put on hold. In July, James went into cardiac arrest and had a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect. It left James off the court for a total of five months. He missed the first eight games of the season for USC before he was cleared to play. James ended up appearing in 25 of their 33 games and made six starts as a freshman. In 25 games he averaged (4.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.1) assists.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the plan for James is to meet with James for workouts and interviews. These will be the team will real interest in potentially drafting the 19-year-old in June. James has until the June 16 deadline to officially stay in the draft or decide he’s going to play another season in college. His agent Rich Paul said his father LeBron wants Bronny to “be his own man.” Will Bronny enter the draft in 2024 or should he play another season collegiately?

Next season will be LeBron James’ 22nd in the NBA. Recently, the four-time NBA champ made comments saying he doesn’t know how much longer he will play. Could that force Bronny into entering the draft in 2024 and not play another season? LeBron has endlessly stated his desire to play with his son. While he says he wants Bronny to “be his own man”, there’s no doubt LeBron has some say in this decision. Will Bronny be a rookie in the NBA next season or will he play another season in college?