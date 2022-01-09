Arsenal will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview
When does Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off?
The FA Cup clash between Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal off at 17:10 pm BST, on the 9th of January, at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Team News
Nottingham Forest team news
Loic Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Rodrigo Ely are all injured.
Nottingham Forest predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Horvath; Spence, Cook, Worrall, Bong; Garner, Cafu; Zinckernagel, Carvalho, Johnson; Davis
Arsenal team news
Gabriel is suspended for the visitors and the likes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have all left for AFCON.
Arsenal predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest: Leno; Cedric, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Patino, Smith Rowe; Martinelli
