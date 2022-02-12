Norwich vs Manchester City live stream: Premier League preview, kick off time and team news

Norwich will be looking to continue their recent run of form with a memorable win over Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Norwich vs Manchester City live stream

Norwich vs Manchester City Preview

The home side have bounced back from a run of three consecutive defeats with two wins and a draw in their last three league outings and they will be looking to pull off a vital win at home against Manchester City. Meanwhile, the visitors are in red hot form right now and they have won 13 of their last 14 matches in the league. Manchester City are undoubtedly the best team in the division right now and they will fancy picking up a comfortable win here. Check out the best Norwich vs Manchester City betting offers Check out our Norwich vs Manchester City prediction

When does Norwich vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Norwich vs Manchester City kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Carrow Road.

Norwich vs Manchester City Team News

Norwich team news

The home side will be without the services of Tim Krul, Jacob Sorensen and Andrew Omobamidele due to injuries.

Norwich predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Placheta, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer because of injuries.

Manchester City predicted line-up vs Norwich: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish