Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Norwich on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Carrow Road.

Norwich vs Manchester City Prediction

The Premier League giants are coming into this contest on the back of five wins and a draw in their last six league matches.

They will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, the home side are 18th in the league table but they have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three league matches.

Norwich will be looking to pull off a morale-boosting win over the defending champions and it remains to be seen whether City can grind out a positive result here.

Norwich vs Manchester City Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Manchester City @ 6/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Norwich vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City have won 13 of their last 14 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against Norwich. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Norwich vs Manchester City betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/7.

Norwich vs Manchester City Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich vs Manchester City from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Norwich: 14/1 with Bet365

Draw: 7/1 with Bet365

Manchester City: 1/6 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/7 with Bet365

Under: 7/4 with Bet365

Norwich vs Manchester City Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



