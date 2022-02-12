Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Norwich on Saturday.
Match Info Date: 12th February 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Carrow Road.
Norwich vs Manchester City Prediction
The Premier League giants are coming into this contest on the back of five wins and a draw in their last six league matches.
They will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points here.
Meanwhile, the home side are 18th in the league table but they have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three league matches.
Norwich will be looking to pull off a morale-boosting win over the defending champions and it remains to be seen whether City can grind out a positive result here.
Norwich vs Manchester City Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Manchester City @ 6/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Norwich vs Manchester City betting offers
- Find out where to watch Norwich vs Manchester City live stream
Norwich vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won 13 of their last 14 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against Norwich. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Norwich vs Manchester City betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/7.
Norwich vs Manchester City Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich vs Manchester City from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Norwich: 14/1 with Bet365
Draw: 7/1 with Bet365
Manchester City: 1/6 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 4/7 with Bet365
Under: 7/4 with Bet365
Norwich vs Manchester City Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits