After Week 8 of the 2023 season, there are no longer any winless teams. The Carolina Panthers picked up their first of the season vs. the Houston Texans. Additionally, the Vikings improved their record to 4-4 but lost veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury vs. the Packers. Right before the trade deadline, Minnesota made a move for Joshua Dobbs. A tough situation for the Vikings to be in.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 9 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 9 Anthony Owen Zach Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers -2.5 Steelers -2.5 Titans +2.5 Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs in Germany Chiefs -2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Chiefs -2.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons Falcons -4.5 Falcons -4.5 Falcons -4.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -5.5 Ravens -5.5 Seahawks +5.5 Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns Browns -8 Browns -8 Browns -8 Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers Packers -3 Rams +3 Rams +3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans Texans -2.5 Texans -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots Patriots -3.5 Patriots -3.5 Commanders +3.5 Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints Bears +7.5 Saints -7.5 Saints -7.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers Colts -2.5 Colts -2.5 Colts -2.5 New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders Giants +2 Giants +2 Giants +2 Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -3 Eagles -3 Eagles -3 Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals Bills +3 Bills +3 Bengals -3 Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Jets +3 Season Record 61-61 59-63 66-56 NFL Week 9 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 9: Colts (-2.5)

Eagles (-3)

Falcons (-4.5)

Best NFL Week 9 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 9 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: Was the Will Levis performance against the Falcons for real? Is his four-touchdown day at all sustainable for the Titans? There will certainly be bumps in the road for the rookie’s development, and the Steelers will look to force the inexperienced quarterback into mistakes. While Pittsburgh’s defense is ranked 30th in the league, they have forced the second-most turnovers of any team in the NFL, including 8 forced and lost fumbles.

It will be the first prime-time game for Levis in front of a national audience, and Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin will look to take advantage of any nerves or jitters the young gunslinger may encounter. The game being played in Pittsburgh is a big advantage for the home team, and they should be able to clear three points against a 3-4 Titans squad.

Zach: The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are both coming off disappointing losses in Week 8. Matthew Stafford and the Rams were on the road to face the Cowboys. They lost 43-20 and Stafford sustained a thumb injury during the game. Backup QB Brett Rypien had to finish the game. For Green Bay, they lost 24-10 to the Vikings at home.

Starting QB Jordan Love has been underwhelming for the Packers in 2023 and the Rams could take advantage of that. Green Bay traded away one of their best corners on the team before Tuesday’s deadline. That’s going to leave their secondary vulnerable vs. Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua. Taking the Rams +3 on the road vs. Green Bay is a strong bet in Week 9.

Bet on the Rams +3 (+100)

Owen: The Browns are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They now host the Arizona Cardinals in what could be a get-right game for this offense and defense as well. The Browns will most likely be starting P.J. Walker again due to Desahun Watson’s nagging shoulder injury. Even if Watson does suit up, however, the line will probably not change at all. Given how this defense has been playing recently, the Browns should take care of business on their home turf.

The Arizona Cardinals have a QB situation to monitor. They just traded away fill-in starter Josh Dobbs to the Vikings and they are now stuck with rookie Clayton Tune and rusty Kyler Murray coming back from injury. The line suggests that Tune will start. Given it being his first start of his NFL career on the road against this Browns defense, take the Browns to cover whoever the starter is for Arizona.