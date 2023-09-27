NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 4

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

The NFL season began three weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 4.

Thursday Night Football sees two sides that are 2-1 this season take each other on in what could be a close game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Fans in England will be treated to their first taste of the NFL this season on Sunday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars play Atlanta Falcons at Wembley stadium in London.

Arguably the most exciting 1pm kick off is the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins, with two Super Bowl favourites clashing in what could be a high scoring affair.

The Super Bowl favorites play on Sunday afternoon, kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in one of two exciting matches taking place at 4:25.

The other afternoon game on Sunday will see Mac Jones and the New England Patriots face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium.

One late game will be played on Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the New York Jets away from the Arrowhead Stadium.

Monday night football will have just one game played, as the New York Giants welcome Seattle Seahawks to the MetLife Stadium.

Visitor Home Date, Time and TV Channel Venue Lions Packers Thu 9/28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Lambeau Field Falcons Jaguars 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ Wembley Stadium Ravens Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium Broncos Bears 1 p.m. ET, CBS Soldier Field Dolphins Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS Highmark Stadium Steelers Texans 1 p.m. ET, CBS NRG Stadium Bengals Titans 1 p.m. ET, FOX Nissan Stadium Rams Colts 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lucas Oil Stadium Vikings Panthers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Bank Of America Stadium Buccaneers Saints 1 p.m. ET, FOX Caesars Superdome Commanders Eagles 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lincoln Financial Field Raiders Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS SoFi Stadium Patriots Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX AT&T Stadium 49ers Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET, NBC State Farm Stadium Chiefs Jets 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC MetLife Stadium Seahawks Giants Mon 10/01, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN MetLife Stadium

Other Content You May Like