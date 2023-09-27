NFL

NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Olly Taliku
The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 4

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

The NFL season began three weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 4.

Thursday Night Football sees two sides that are 2-1 this season take each other on in what could be a close game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Fans in England will be treated to their first taste of the NFL this season on Sunday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars play Atlanta Falcons at Wembley stadium in London.

Arguably the most exciting 1pm kick off is the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins, with two Super Bowl favourites clashing in what could be a high scoring affair.

The Super Bowl favorites play on Sunday afternoon, kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in one of two exciting matches taking place at 4:25.

The other afternoon game on Sunday will see Mac Jones and the New England Patriots face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium.

One late game will be played on Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the New York Jets away from the Arrowhead Stadium.

Monday night football will have just one game played, as the New York Giants welcome Seattle Seahawks to the MetLife Stadium.

 
Visitor Home Date, Time and TV Channel Venue
 Lions  Packers Thu 9/28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Lambeau Field
 Falcons  Jaguars 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ Wembley Stadium
 Ravens  Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium
 Broncos  Bears 1 p.m. ET, CBS Soldier Field
 Dolphins  Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS Highmark Stadium
 Steelers  Texans 1 p.m. ET, CBS NRG Stadium
 Bengals  Titans 1 p.m. ET, FOX Nissan Stadium
 Rams  Colts 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lucas Oil Stadium
 Vikings  Panthers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Bank Of America Stadium
Buccaneers  Saints 1 p.m. ET, FOX Caesars Superdome
 Commanders  Eagles 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lincoln Financial Field
 Raiders  Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS SoFi Stadium
 Patriots  Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX AT&T Stadium
 49ers  Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET, NBC State Farm Stadium
 Chiefs  Jets 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC MetLife Stadium
 Seahawks  Giants Mon 10/01, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN MetLife Stadium

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
NFL
