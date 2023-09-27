NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 4
RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
The NFL season began three weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 4.
Thursday Night Football sees two sides that are 2-1 this season take each other on in what could be a close game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Fans in England will be treated to their first taste of the NFL this season on Sunday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars play Atlanta Falcons at Wembley stadium in London.
Arguably the most exciting 1pm kick off is the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins, with two Super Bowl favourites clashing in what could be a high scoring affair.
The Super Bowl favorites play on Sunday afternoon, kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in one of two exciting matches taking place at 4:25.
The other afternoon game on Sunday will see Mac Jones and the New England Patriots face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium.
One late game will be played on Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the New York Jets away from the Arrowhead Stadium.
Monday night football will have just one game played, as the New York Giants welcome Seattle Seahawks to the MetLife Stadium.
|Visitor
|Home
|Date, Time and TV Channel
|Venue
|Lions
|Packers
|Thu 9/28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
|Lambeau Field
|Falcons
|Jaguars
|9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+
|Wembley Stadium
|Ravens
|Browns
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Broncos
|Bears
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Soldier Field
|Dolphins
|Bills
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Highmark Stadium
|Steelers
|Texans
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|NRG Stadium
|Bengals
|Titans
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Nissan Stadium
|Rams
|Colts
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Vikings
|Panthers
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Bank Of America Stadium
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Caesars Superdome
|Commanders
|Eagles
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Raiders
|Chargers
|4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|Patriots
|Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|AT&T Stadium
|49ers
|Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET, NBC
|State Farm Stadium
|Chiefs
|Jets
|8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
|MetLife Stadium
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Mon 10/01, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN
|MetLife Stadium
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best Super Bowl Betting Apps
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Best NFL Live Betting Sites